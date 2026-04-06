Ladysmith Black Mamabazo’s Albert Mazibuko dies

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Singer Albert Mazibuko has died at the age of 77.

A statement shared by the music groups manager, Xolani Majozi, on Monday confirmed the news, saying details for the memorial and funeral would follow.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s story began in 1960s when Joseph Shabalala formed the first group, but his vision for it’s sound and style wasn’t fully realised.

In 1969, Shabalala and Mazibuko reformed the group, laying the foundation for the legendary ensemble.

After 55 years, Albert announced he was retiring from the group.

His retirement plans were to focus on teaching upcoming artists the skills he had learnt from Joseph Shabalala.

“It is a difficult decision to make, because even now, it’s not easy for me to say all right, I’m retiring now. But I can see that my body is telling me that you are not young anymore. So even as my body is losing its strength, I always look back and I’m grateful I got a chance to be part of this group and that we achieved so much,” Albert previously told Sunday Times.

“I wish to train isicathamiya groups to sing well... They like what they do. They have energy and everything. But when it comes their music, it has to be polished. That’s the only thing I want to do. Other than that, I want to help Ladysmith Black Mambazo while I’m still around.”

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