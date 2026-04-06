Woman critical, two men shot dead in Mthatha village attack

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The wounded woman remains in a critical condition after the shooting incident.

A 60-year-old woman is fighting for her life while her son and a neighbour were shot dead during a violent attack in a village outside Mthatha over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Manyosini in the Tabase administrative area, leaving the community in shock.

According to initial information, two gunmen attacked the victims using a firearm and a hammer.

The injured woman, who is still wearing mourning attire following the death of her husband in October, remains in a critical condition.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.

Police have not yet provided further details.

Daily Dispatch