Bikers to roar into Masingatha for annual rally

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The Road Eagles Motorcycle Association (REMA) will host its ninth annual rally from Friday to Sunday at Macalegusha Oval Cricket Stadium in Masingatha, with the aim of raising funds to give back to the community.

The Road Eagles Motorcycle Association (REMA) will host its ninth annual rally from Friday to Sunday at the Macalegusha Oval Cricket Stadium in Masingatha, near Qonce, aiming to raise funds and give back to the community.

The three-day event will kick off on Friday morning, with gates opening at 10am and registrations under way as bikers and visitors arrive.

Organisers expect about 300 motorcycles from across the province, bringing together riders, families and members of the public for a weekend of entertainment, charity and community engagement.

Entry to the rally costs R200 a person, with an additional R50 for those arriving by car and another R50 for cooler box access.

Children aged 12 years and younger will be admitted free, making the event accessible and family-friendly.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can expect a relaxed and lively atmosphere, with music, games, competitions and prizes forming part of the programme.

Local DJs will provide entertainment, while various activities will cater for both adults and children.

Organisers have emphasised that the rally is child-friendly, with age-appropriate games to keep younger visitors entertained.

Beyond the social aspect, the rally carries a strong charitable focus.

This year, REMA members will visit Charles Morgan High School in Ginsberg, where they will host a career day for grade 12 pupils.

During the visit, pupils will receive exam study packs to support them as they prepare for their examinations.

To further inspire pupils, organisers have arranged for a professional from a higher learning institution, who is also a biker, to speak at the school.

The aim is to motivate pupils by exposing them to different career paths and showing that passion and profession can go hand in hand.

In addition to the school outreach, three families from Ginsberg have been identified as beneficiaries of food parcel donations.

Members of the association, accompanied by law enforcement, will ride out to deliver the donations before returning to the rally venue.

This outreach forms a key part of the weekend’s programme, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to community upliftment.

It’s a chilled environment, like a picnic setup, where people can relax, enjoy music and take part in games

REMA president Lisa Quluba said the initiative to give back was at the heart of the association’s work.

He said the outreach programmes were introduced after members recognised the need to support disadvantaged communities within the province.

Founded in 1997, the Road Eagles Motorcycle Association has grown from a small group of riders into a well-established regional body.

Over the years, it has focused not only on bringing together motorcycle enthusiasts, but also on promoting charity work and challenging negative stereotypes often associated with bikers.

The association hosts its annual rally in different towns each year, based on a shared calendar agreed upon by affiliated motorcycle clubs.

Previous events have been held in places such as Port Alfred and Komani, allowing the organisation to extend its charitable reach to various communities.

Quluba said wherever the rally was hosted, the surrounding community became the primary beneficiary of the funds raised and donations collected, ensuring each event left a meaningful impact.

He said the rally was designed to be inclusive, welcoming both bikers and non-riders.

“It’s a chilled environment, like a picnic setup, where people can relax, enjoy music and take part in games,” he said.

“Even those who do not participate in activities stand a chance to win prizes through lucky draws.”

Competitions during the weekend are open to everyone inside the venue, including individual riders, club members and members of the public, with the emphasis on fun, interaction and building a sense of community among attendees.

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