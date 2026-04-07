Community in mourning after body of young girl found

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Members of the community and the Patriotic Alliance hold a prayer service during the weekend at the family home of the child slain in Second Creek.

The Parkside community in KuGompo City is in shock after the murder of a seven-year-old girl whose body was found at a dumpsite near her home hours after she went missing.

Kenisha Thompson was discovered by police on Sunday morning after disappearing while playing with her friends the previous day.

Witnesses alleged the grade 2 pupil was approached by an unidentified man near a shop in Second Creek on Saturday, before she vanished.

Kenisha’s father, Jason Martin, said he had become concerned when he returned home and his daughter was not there.

He then questioned the children she had been playing with and reported her missing to police before forming a search party with community members.

“When I started looking for her, the whole neighbourhood came out and started helping me,” he said.

Residents began searching from about 7pm on Saturday, but despite combing the area, Kenisha was nowhere to be found.

Police joined the search at about 2am on Sunday.

Her body was found at about 7am at a dumpsite a short distance from her home.

I can’t describe it [the emotion], I guess it hasn’t really sunk in — Jason Martin, Kenisha’s father

Community members said they had already searched the area before police discovered the body, so they believed it was placed there after their search.

On Monday, a still shaken Martin said the details of what had happened were still unclear.

“I can’t describe it [the emotion], I guess it hasn’t really sunk in,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said: “On April 4, a seven-year-old girl was playing with other children at Second Creek, Parkside, when they went to the spaza shop to buy chips.

“While they were at the shop, the deceased was questioned by an unknown male … The other girls left and did not inform her grandmother that they left the girl.

“When the father inquired about his child, the children informed him about the male who was talking to her.

“He went to look at all the places she normally plays but with no success.

“They searched everywhere but did not find the child.

“They went to the police station and opened a missing person case.

“The search and rescue team searched the area and found the girl at a dumpsite.”

Community leader Lucinda Groep said incidents of this nature were becoming increasingly common in the area.

“There are many such cases that are regularly reported, and very few breakthroughs are made,” she said.

Former Dispatch local hero winner and community leader Simone Klaasen said that the municipality and government at large needed to intervene, saying poverty was the leading cause of such heinous actions.

“I am shocked to my core, and this is not the first incident nor will it be the last incident. There are many incidents like this and government needs to intervene and do something because help is needed,” Klaasen said.

“Poverty leads to drugs, poverty leads to alcoholism, poverty leads to everything.

“Buffalo city needs to wake up,” she said.

The case has drawn comparisons to a similar incident in the same area nearly a decade ago, when three-year-old Jade Veldman was found dead after being taken while playing with friends in Parkside.

Her body was later discovered in a stream near her home. No arrests were ever made.

At the time in 2017, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was then campaigning to become president of the ANC, visited the Veldman family.

The latest killing has drawn widespread condemnation.

Community members, the KuGompo City municipality and the Eastern Cape education department have expressed support for the bereaved family.

Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said: “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family.

“The department urges the community to co-operate with law enforcement agencies and report any information they have to ensure that the culprits face the wrath of the law.”

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the tragedy underscored the crisis of violence against women and children.

“No words can fully capture the pain, anger and devastation felt by her family, friends and the entire community.

“A child’s life is meant to be filled with innocence, laughter and dreams, not cut short in such a cruel and inhumane manner.

“The loss of such a young life is not only a tragedy for her loved ones, but a painful reminder of the urgent crisis of gender-based violence and violence against children that continues to plague our society,” he said.

Police are investigating.

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