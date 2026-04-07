Entle Katsikatsi finds her own voice on TruFM

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Cacadu-born radio presenter Entle Katsikatsi, 27, has opened up about her journey into radio and her current role at TruFM, where she hosts The Weekend Outro on Sundays.

Cacadu-born radio presenter Entle Katsikatsi, 27, has carved out her place on TruFM, where she now hosts The Weekend Outro on Sundays — a journey she says began by chance rather than design.

Katsikatsi initially set her sights on television, with her early interest in the entertainment industry sparked when her mother enrolled her in modelling school.

“I had always seen myself on TV. Radio was never part of the plan,” she said.

That changed after she was invited for a radio interview to speak about an event she was involved in.

Following the interview, she was approached by radio personality Yanga Yarees Mabokela, who encouraged her to consider joining Mdantsane FM.

“I was hesitant because it was something new, but my parents encouraged me to try it,” she said.

“That decision is where my love for radio started.”

Katsikatsi joined Mdantsane FM in 2017, co-hosting Simunye Drive from 3pm to 6pm alongside Malwande Gidi.

Her first experience on air was both daunting and affirming.

“It was nerve-wracking, but it also felt right. I felt like I was doing something I was meant to do,” she said.

She left the station in 2018 to focus on her studies, later returning after entering the TruTalent Search competition in 2024.

Though she did not win, she said the experience helped reposition her career.

“Not winning was disappointing, but it also gave me exposure and reminded me that I belong in this space,” she said.

She returned to Mdantsane FM after the competition, continuing to build her experience before eventually moving to TruFM.

Drive time shows are often male-dominated, so there is pressure to show that you can handle that responsibility

Katsikatsi holds a qualification in motion picture medium from AFDA, which has influenced her approach to content creation and storytelling.

“I used what I learned to document my journey so people could connect with me beyond radio,” she said.

She said one of the biggest challenges has been proving herself in an industry where key time slots were often dominated by men.

“Drive time shows are often male-dominated, so there is pressure to show that you can handle that responsibility,” she said.

Over time, she said, she has developed a more authentic on-air identity.

“In the beginning, I was told I sounded like someone else. I worked on that and focused on finding my own voice,” she said.

“Now I present myself, and that has made a difference.”

Her move to TruFM followed another audition in 2026 — one she entered without expectations.

“I went through the audition process, and before the Top 4 announcement, I got a call offering me a show,” she said.

She said the opportunity represented both personal and professional growth.

“It means growth and an opportunity to improve my work. It also shows me that my efforts are being recognised,” she said.

Looking back, Katsikatsi said her proudest achievement has been her persistence.

“I kept going even when things did not go my way,” she said.

Her advice to aspiring broadcasters is simple.

“Be yourself and be clear about what you want. Start where you can and build from there.”

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