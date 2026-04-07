Fannie Nkosi’s case postponed for further bail investigations

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Sgt Fannie Nkosi faces multiple charges, including possession of unlicensed ammunition, theft, defeating the ends of justice and failing to properly secure firearms and ammunition in terms of the Firearms Control Act.

The case against suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi was postponed on Tuesday to allow the state to conduct bail information investigations.

Nkosi made a brief appearance in the Pretoria North magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face multiple charges, including possession of unlicensed ammunition, theft, defeating the ends of justice and failing to properly secure firearms and ammunition in terms of the Firearms Control Act.

Nkosi, who testified before the Madlanga commission in March, was arrested after police executed a J51 search and seizure warrant at his Pretoria North residence on April 2.

During the operation, officers recovered 490 rounds of unlicensed ammunition and a state-issued handgun.

Investigators also found several case dockets linked to different police stations.

During the brief court proceedings, the media suffered a legal setback, with the court refusing to grant it permission to broadcast proceedings, saying media applications to cover the matter were submitted late.

The matter was postponed to April 13, when Nkosi is expected to formally apply for bail.

TimesLIVE