Border Cricket finally secures lease for stadium as World Cup draws near

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Buffalo City Metro has finally signed a lease agreement with Border Cricket, a process that has been 10 years in the making.

With a year and a half to the Cricket World Cup, the Buffalo City Metro has finally approved a long-awaited lease agreement for Border Cricket, ending years of administrative delays that left the organisation operating without a valid lease to use its home ground.

The decision, taken by council last week, clears a significant legal hurdle as preparations intensify at the Buffalo Park Stadium, where visible upgrades are already under way ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, to be hosted jointly by SA, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

But the finalisation of the lease comes after nearly a decade of delays and uncertainty.

The previous lease expired in December 2020, four years after negotiations for a new 20-year lease began, yet Border Cricket continued to occupy and operate from the facility without a formal agreement for close to six years.

Border Cricket first submitted an application to the metro in June 2016, but the request was not processed at the time.

Border Cricket CEO Sean Beyer said it had been a challenge operating for so long without a long-term lease.

“The lease that was proposed by BCMM ... was not acceptable and we have been in negotiations ever since.

“Border Cricket is thankful that the mayor [Princess Faku] has prioritised our lease as it is critical to the hosting of the [World Cup] ... as well as Border Cricket’s sustainability.”

Council documents seen by the Daily Dispatch show the matter was concluded only last week, with councillors approving a new lease agreement at a rent of about R1,730 a month.

The deadlock was resolved only following the appointment of a new Border Cricket board, which re-engaged with the metro to address outstanding issues — Bongani Fuzile, BCM spokesperson

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said Border Cricket had initially applied for a 20-year lease, which was processed through council structures and included two consultations.

“The process stalled when the then Border Cricket board raised concerns about certain conditions contained in the proposed lease and declined to proceed ...

“The deadlock was resolved only following the appointment of a new Border Cricket board, which re-engaged with the metro to address outstanding issues.

“Through renewed negotiations, most of the contested conditions were resolved, paving the way for the agreement to be finalised.”

Fuzile said under the approved terms, the lease would run for nine years and 11 months, with an option to renew.

“There will be an escalation of 6% per annum, as at the date of valuation, which was July 1 2025.”

The agreement also outlines several conditions governing the use of the facility and the relationship between the municipality and Border Cricket.

Border Cricket will retain primary rights to the stadium, particularly for schools cricket, but will be required to accommodate other sporting codes as well as cultural and community activities, subject to availability.

“The municipality stands to benefit financially from the arrangement,” Fuzile said.

“Buffalo City Metro will receive 20% of all gate takings when the stadium is used for cricket and other sporting events, as well as 50% of all advertising revenue.”

DA councillor Sue Bentley slammed the metro over what she described as years of administrative failure that allowed Border Cricket to occupy its home ground without a valid lease.

Bentley said the situation pointed to deep-rooted dysfunction within the municipality’s spatial planning unit.

“The fact that they were able to occupy the grounds without a valid lease for all this time is a clear indication of the level of dysfunctionality ... there is no accountability for the officials who have caused this situation to occur.

“Again, the fact that so many clubs are struggling to get long-term lease agreements in place is indicative of the failure of these officials,” she said.

Bentley also raised concerns about the financial terms of the newly approved lease, particularly the rental amount.

“We do not understand why the lease that is now in place is R1,730 a month when in 2021 the council resolved it would be R3,000 a month.

“That lease agreement was never actioned, again an indictment on the relevant officials to act on a resolution of the council.”

However, she said the DA had opted not to oppose the council’s latest agreement to ensure legal certainty for Border Cricket ahead of the major international event.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch