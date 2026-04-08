Corruption and maladministration holding back Eastern Cape, says public protector

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Public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka believes maladministration and corruption have hindered the Eastern Cape’s progress.

“If most of the budget that is allocated could actually go to where it is intended, we would see much more progress,” Gcaleka told the Dispatch.

“We would be able to budget to ensure that we create jobs and better the lives of people through the services that are being delivered.”

Gcaleka said her office was conducting investigations into allegations of maladministration and corruption in various government institutions in the province, but declined to name those involved, citing concerns for the safety of investigators.

One such investigation, into the Lesseyton stadium project in 2025, found improper conduct and maladministration by Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality officials in the awarding of the tender for the controversial sports field in Komani.

Gcaleka said allegations of procurement irregularities in the awarding of the R22.7m tender to Thalami Civils were substantiated.

In 2023, the public protector’s report highlighted serious shortcomings in basic services and infrastructure projects in the Eastern Cape, involving a range of state institutions.

Gcaleka presented the report to the Eastern Cape legislature.

The report, which covered provincial departments, police and municipalities, found that many state entities were failing to meet their constitutional mandates to deliver basic services.

Among the findings were a backlog of 600,000 housing units, incomplete road projects, health facilities experiencing water shortages, and overcrowded police stations.

Many of these deficiencies were linked to inadequate funding and systemic challenges, with the province facing a cumulative R151bn infrastructure backlog across eight of its 14 departments.

Gcaleka was speaking on the sidelines of a Women in Leadership Symposium in KuGompo City recently.

She said the 2023 report painted a dire picture, particularly for women, who were often disproportionately affected by poor service delivery.

Many women were still forced to fetch water from rivers and rely on firewood for cooking, while also bearing the brunt of unemployment and its impact on their families.

We want to know who was paid, where did the money go to because the infrastructure is incomplete and what is actually being done — Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, public protector

Incomplete infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges and RDP houses, were affecting women the most, with the report highlighting structural deficiencies and recommending remedial action.

“I must say, when you drive around the Eastern Cape since we released that report you actually see that the Eastern Cape is a construction site,” Gcaleka said.

“But again, it worries us because of other investigations which we receive. For instance, the Enoch Mgijima [municipality].

“We have also finalised that report where we had seen blatant corruption that took place, the issue of rotation of officials who have committed maladministration from one municipality to the other municipality even at a promotional level, which really concerned us.

“We are conducting a lot of other investigations in the Eastern Cape and some of them I really wouldn’t name because of fear for the safety of our investigators.

“But it is worth saying that we are working on looking at incomplete infrastructure.

“We want to know who was paid, where did the money go to because the infrastructure is incomplete and what is actually being done.

“For instance, in Enoch Mgijima, the remedial action was very clear that there must be a stadium whatever you [municipality] do, wherever you get that budget.

“It’s not just about not completing it, but the impact it has on that community,” Gcaleka said.

She commended residents for exposing corruption and maladministration, saying it reflected growing awareness and willingness to report wrongdoing.

She also praised law enforcement agencies, saying consequence management was key to addressing governance failures.

“There are instances of corruption and maladministration in the Eastern Cape.

“They are high, but what it means is that those are the ones actually reported to us, and some we pick up from the media.

“It means that it is a good thing, a step in the right direction, that all of these issues are being exposed rather than us believing that all is well when it is not because there is no awareness among whistleblowers and community members to report wrongdoing.

“We have a number of investigations in the Eastern Cape where we want to ensure the lives of the people are improved.

“The province is highly impacted by the systemic investigation into incomplete infrastructure, including the payment of invoices within 30 days of service providers …

“Because most of those invoices are for previously disadvantaged individuals who need them the most.

“Even though we investigate the state of government, it is important that we build strong stakeholder relationships.

“We have seen growth in the implementation of our remedial actions, which is the impact of the work that we do.

“We have seen that in the Eastern Cape, which shows there is an intention to account.

“We are impressed with the work that law enforcement is doing because it is only when people see consequences that it will deter improper conduct.”

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