EDITORIAL | We all have to make our communities safer for children

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Members of the community and the Patriotic Alliance hold a prayer service during the weekend at the family home of the child slain in Second Creek.

Seven-year-old Kenisha Thompson was a bubbly little girl. Her family described her as friendly, well-mannered and always surrounded by friends.

Her final moments were spent playing before she became the target of a killer.

The grade 2 pupil had gone to a shop not far from her home on Saturday.

There, according to children in the community, an unknown man spoke with Kenisha. She was never seen again.

Her father immediately sounded the alarm when he learnt his daughter was missing and residents of Second Creek joined in the search.

Police joined during the early hours of the morning. Social media posts of the little girl’s face were shared far and wide appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Losing a child is a nightmare no parent should face, especially when that loss comes through such a violent act

The search ended in tragedy. Her small body was found the next morning on a dumpsite behind a shack — a short walk from her home.

Losing a child is a nightmare no parent should face, especially when that loss comes through such a violent act.

Nine years ago, the community of Second Creek experienced a similar tragedy.

Three-year-old Jade Veldman disappeared from just outside her home on a Friday afternoon where she too had been playing with friends.

Her lifeless body was found the following morning, just metres from her house.

No-one was ever arrested for Jade’s murder — despite the outrage from the community, despite the visits from political leaders.

There was no justice for Jade. The person who took her life never had their day in court to answer for their crime.

These violent crimes not only leave lasting scars on the families who have lost children, but on communities as well.

Community leader Simone Klaasen pointed out that poverty was a major cause of these crimes.

Poverty leads to problems like drug abuse and violence, which put children at risk.

Kenisha’s tragic death, along with the countless other children lost to violence, should stand as an urgent call to action.

It demands that we confront the harsh reality faced by the most vulnerable in our society.

Awareness campaigns such as 16 days of Activism and Child Protection Week help to put the spotlight on issues impacting children, but prioritising children should happen all-year round.

Protecting children is not only the responsibility of government, parents or law enforcement agencies.

We all have a moral obligation to make our communities safer for children.

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