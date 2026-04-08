Faku to lead march against ‘drug hotspots’

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A week after the march against the Igbo King in KuGompo City turned violent, the mayor of the Buffalo City Municipality Princess Faku has organised her own march which is set to take place on Friday, to address the same issues and remove “drug dens" in the city.

Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku is set to lead a march on Friday targeting alleged drug hotspots and broader crime concerns, just days after a protest over the so-called “Igbo king” controversy descended into violence.

The planned action follows chaotic scenes in the KuGompo City CBD last week, where a march organised around opposition to the reported coronation of a Nigerian Igbo leader spiralled into unrest, with vehicles torched, businesses damaged and at least one person injured.

While some residents and organisations have welcomed Faku’s intervention, others have questioned the timing and warned that it risked inflaming already volatile tensions.

Faku confirmed on Tuesday that the march would go ahead, saying the municipality, together with law enforcement, had identified areas linked to alleged drug activity.

“We’re identifying these [alleged] hotspots, and California was one of those areas,” she said.

“As Buffalo City, we have given the mandate to the MMC [mayoral committee member] for spatial planning to look at the property owners in that area.

“It’s not only California, but also areas in Quigney, which we have identified as hotspots where drugs are allegedly being sold.

“We have been receiving a lot of outcry from the business sector, including Border-Kei and Afcoc, complaining that some of these businesses are operating illegally in the city.”

Faku said deputy police minister Polly Boshielo and co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe were expected to join the march.

Last week’s protest, which included traditional leaders, political parties and civic groups, was initially framed around concerns about traditional authority and governance but quickly escalated, with some protesters targeting businesses owned by foreign nationals.

Police used teargas and public order policing units to disperse crowds, while emergency services responded to fires and damage.

The unrest has drawn criticism from political parties, with the EFF calling for arrests following the violence.

However, concerns remain about the potential for further unrest.

The previous march saw foreign-owned businesses close their doors amid fears of violence, with some traders saying they had been advised to stay at home for safety.

Zaheer Iqbal, general secretary of the Pakistan South Africa Association in KuGompo City, said similar concerns remained ahead of Friday’s planned action.

“We live in fear,” he said.

“The march was about the Nigerian king but turned into violence against all foreigners, which is unfair. Businesses are going to close again on Friday.”

Iqbal said foreign nationals supported efforts to address crime, but condemned attacks on legitimate businesses.

“On the California issue, we are on the same page with the local community — drugs must be removed from the streets — but people are using that as an excuse to loot businesses, which is unacceptable,” he said.

A foreign business owner operating near California said he feared a repeat of last week’s violence.

“They told us last time it would be peaceful, but there was a lot of violence.

“They’re looting and burning businesses and cars,” he said.

“We don’t like drug dealers either. We’re going to close, because anything could happen.”

DA MPL Leander Kruger said the party did not support the planned march, describing it as “theatre”.

“We empathise with residents across Buffalo City who live with the very real consequences of crime every day,” he said.

“Their frustration is valid and their call for action is legitimate; however, this march is not action — it is theatre.

“The mayor has real, tangible powers at her disposal to address crime and drug activity in our communities, and she is not using them.”

Kruger said the municipality should instead focus on co-ordinated law enforcement operations and bylaw enforcement to shut down premises operating illegally.

For as long as we still have California in our city, crime will never cease

Some organisations have backed the mayor’s initiative, arguing that community mobilisation played an important role.

Masimanyane Women’s Rights International’s Dr Lesley Ann Foster said her organisation would support the march.

“In our work on the prevention of gender-based violence and femicide, one of the main drivers is drug and alcohol abuse,” she said.

“We have a serious spike in rape and murders in our city. These marches are effective if properly organised.”

Nehawu provincial secretary Mlu Ncapayi confirmed the union would also participate to “strengthen the voice of the working class within communities”.

Crime-fighting activist Ludumo Salman said alleged drug activity in parts of the city had persisted for years.

“For as long as we still have California in our city, crime will never cease,” he said.

Provincial leaders have warned that violence and vigilantism risk deepening divisions.

Police had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.

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