No major incidents reported after KuGompo City march against illegal migrants

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KuGompo City remained relatively quiet amid Wednesday's march against illegal migrants and crime.

A protest march against illegal foreign nationals and criminal activity in KuGompo City passed with minimal disruption on Wednesday, as police swiftly contained isolated incidents and maintained a strong presence following last week’s violent unrest.

The march was conducted by residents of the city, who marched from the Esplanade to the infamous St Paul’s Road, in North End, popularly known as California, against illegal foreign nationals and criminal activities that allegedly take place within the vicinity.

While the march was largely peaceful, police were forced to disperse small groups of “opportunistic criminals” using stun grenades and rubber bullets.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said officers had been deployed in large numbers to prevent a repeat of last week’s violence.

Last week, a march against the coronation of a Nigerian king, Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, turned violent, with marchers burning vehicles and looting shops.

Last week’s unrest saw 11 criminal cases opened and two suspects arrested on separate charges.

One suspect was arrested for damage to essential infrastructure, while another was found in possession of suspected stolen property and faces theft-related charges.

“Today’s protest was relatively peaceful, with only a few sporadic opportunistic criminal elements,” Gantana said.

“These were dispersed using stun grenades and rubber bullets.”

One suspect was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer and is expected to appear in court soon.

“Following last week’s violent protests, police have since deployed maximum resources to KuGompo City to monitor and contain the situation,” Gantana said.

By late afternoon, protesters had dispersed peacefully and calm had returned to the area, though a heavy police presence remains.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, warning that smaller groups of criminals are taking advantage of the situation to target local shops.

“Police urge residents to remain vigilant against opportunistic criminal elements who are forming smaller groups targeting shops,” Gantana said.

Police said they would continue monitoring the area closely to ensure stability was maintained.

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