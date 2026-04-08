NPA freezes R8.5m in assets linked to court official’s fraud case

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The National Prosecuting Authority said the provisional restraint order demonstrates the NPA’s determination to ensure those who enriched themselves through criminal conduct do not continue to enjoy the proceeds of crime. Stock image

The asset forfeiture unit (AFU) in Gqeberha has obtained a provisional restraint order against Ntombikayise Screech, Mari du Plessis and 40 Winks Guesthouse.

Screech, Du Plessis and the guesthouse are facing charges of fraud and money laundering in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), while Screech also faces a charge of forgery.

Their criminal trial has been remanded to April 20 to 24 in the Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court. All three accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The provisional restraint order was granted on March 31 and relates to assets valued at about R8.5m, which have been frozen pending the finalisation of the criminal proceedings.

Screech was employed as an administrative clerk in the vote payment section at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court. It is alleged she used her position to arrange accommodation for fictitious witnesses at the 40 Winks Guesthouse in Summerstrand, Gqeberha.

Du Plessis, in her capacity as director of the guesthouse, allegedly managed the daily operations of the establishment, issued invoices and receipts and facilitated payments to Screech through the guesthouse bank account.

“It is alleged that through the offences committed, the department of justice and constitutional development suffered a loss of more than R5m between May 1 2019 and September 23 2020,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Tuesday.

The state alleges from the proceeds, Du Plessis allegedly transferred more than R2m to Screech.

Tyali said the restraint order includes Screech’s pension fund benefits with the Government Employees Pension Fund, amounting to R500,000, and bail money of R2,000.

In respect of Du Plessis, the order covers three immovable properties situated in Summerstrand, one property in Oyster Bay and bail money of R2,000.

“After the conclusion of the criminal trial, and should there be convictions, the AFU is expected to institute confiscation proceedings in terms of Poca to recover the benefits derived from the alleged criminal conduct.”

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the restraint order, saying it demonstrated the NPA’s determination to ensure those who enriched themselves through criminal conduct do not continue to enjoy the proceeds of crime.

TimesLIVE