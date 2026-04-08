Seven-year-old’s murder reopens deep wounds for family

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7 year old murdered in Second Creek Picture FACEBOOK

The family of a seven-year-old girl murdered in KuGompo City over the Easter Weekend is confronting a second devastating loss — a child from the same household disappeared under similar circumstances more than two decades ago.

Kenisha Thompson’s body was found at a dumpsite in Second Creek, Parkside, near her home on Sunday morning, hours after she was reported missing.

The tragedy has reopened deep wounds for her family, which is still searching for answers in the disappearance of two-year-old Joslyn Malgas 22 years ago.

The link between the two cases, which unfolded in the same area, has intensified the grief of relatives, who say they are struggling to comprehend how the family has been struck twice in similar circumstances.

The proximity of the scene in the two cases has raised further questions among residents about how the crimes were carried out without the perpetrators being detected.

Kenisha, a grade 2 pupil, had been playing with friends near a local shop on Saturday when she was approached by an unidentified man and later disappeared.

Her body was retrieved early on Sunday after police joined community members in searching for her.

Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku visited the family on Tuesday, offering condolences and calling on the community to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

“We want to call on the community of Second Creek and the entire Buffalo City; can you help us to bring these perpetrators to come to the front?

“This is a grandmother and a mother who has lost her child, but now she is losing her granddaughter again in the same community, in the same house.

“Something is terribly wrong with our communities.”

The killing has deeply affected the family, particularly Kenisha’s grandmother — who is also Joslyn’s mother — and who has been unable to speak publicly about the latest tragedy.

Family members said the incident had traumatised her again, forcing her to relive the unresolved disappearance of her daughter more than two decades ago.

Joslyn vanished at the age of two in the Second Creek area in about 2004, a case that has never been resolved and continues to haunt the family.

Relatives said similarities between the two cases had compounded their grief and left them searching for answers.

Faku said the scale of gender-based violence and violence against children required a broader societal response.

“This issue needs more than just government. It requires communities, religious leaders and all people in the country to stand up against the scourge of GBVF,” she said.

Kenisha’s father, Jason Martin, raised the alarm when he returned home on Saturday and could not find her, prompting a search involving neighbours before police were alerted.

Residents began searching for the child at about 7pm, combing through the area late into the night without success. Police took over the search in the early hours of Sunday.

Kenisha’s body was discovered at about 7am a short distance from her home — an area community members said had already been searched, raising questions about how the crime unfolded.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, the case is being investigated as both murder and rape.

“Buffalo Flats police are investigating the murder and rape of a seven-year-old girl whose body was found at a dumpsite in Second Creek, Parkside, on April 4,” Gantana said.

“It is alleged that the child was playing with friends when an unknown male questioned her about her father at a local spaza shop.

“The other children left the deceased without informing the grandmother.

“After the father raised the alarm, a missing person’s case was opened.

“Search and rescue teams later located the child’s body at a nearby dumpsite, where she was declared deceased.

“It was discovered she had been raped.”

A visibly shaken Martin said he was still struggling to process what had happened.

“Describing her is a bit difficult because it makes me relive what happened,” he said.

“I don’t even know what’s going on. It’s like I’m dreaming, but I can’t seem to wake up.”

Kenisha has been remembered as a kind and respectful child by those who knew her.

Sheeren Malgas, the grandmother of murdered child Kenisha Thompson, told BCM mayor Princess Faku on Tuesday that she lost her daughter, Joslyn Malgas, 2, in 2004. (SINO MAJANGAZA)

Manj Essen, founder of Feed A Family, which runs weekly feeding programmes in Second Creek, said Kenisha stood out among other children.

“She was one of those kids who were always friendly, always well-dressed, well-behaved and extremely good-mannered,” Essen said.

“She would never take food without saying thank you for it and she appreciated everything.

“Kids like that, they actually catch your eye,” she said.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta described the killing as a tragedy for both the family and the wider community.

“Kenisha was a young girl with her entire life ahead of her, taken far too soon under horrific circumstances.

“This incident is not just a loss for her family, but a profound tragedy for our entire community,” Fanta said.

“I call upon law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into Kenisha’s murder.

“We must ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice swiftly.

“Additionally, I urge community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity that may endanger our children.”

Fanta said efforts to address violence against children needed to extend beyond immediate responses.

“In this time of grief and outrage, we must also focus on prevention.

“We need to invest in community programmes that address issues of violence, support for families and education on child safety,” she said.

Community members said the killing had heightened fear in the area, particularly among parents of young children.

Police investigations are continuing.

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