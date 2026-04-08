WATCH | KZN driver who recorded stunts in car on public road questioned

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KwaZulu-Natal road traffic inspectorate officials question a man who was captured dancing and performing stunts from his moving vehicle on a public road.

A driver who was caught on video performing stunts and dancing outside the open door of his moving car handed himself over to the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) in Pinetown on Wednesday.

The video had caught the attention of the KwaZulu-Natal transport department.

Provincial transport and human settlements department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said the video was uploaded to the department’s social media page on Tuesday, with calls to the public to help identify the driver for allegedly flouting traffic rules.

In its post, the KwaZulu-Natal transport department said, “The no-nonsense RTI team is urgently looking for this driver, who has ruined their dinner and spoilt the celebratory mood after the much-successful #NenzaniLaEzweni RTI awards ceremony” on Tuesday.

Close to 650,000 people viewed the video, which was captured by a passenger in the front seat — without a safety belt — and from the back seat, in a rural setting.

While some social media users suggested the driver’s former girlfriends could assist, others came to his defence, suggesting the man was recording the video on a private road and was therefore not guilty of any offence.

Sibiya said RTI questioned the driver and would determine what action needed to be taken against him.

“We welcome the fact that the driver doesn’t drink alcohol and he is remorseful. He regrets his action and is prepared to reshape his life for the better.

“For the record, the driver was on a public road as per the National Road Traffic Act 93 of 96.”

Sibiya said in response to criticism from the public about the man’s video, the RTI and Operation Shanela teams have a responsibility to protect motorists, passengers, and other road users from harm by enforcing laws, managing road safety, and reducing the likelihood of accidents.

“The act stipulates that no person driving or having a vehicle on a public road shall allow any part of their body to protrude beyond a vehicle while it is in motion on a public road,” he said.

“In addition, the driver should be positioned to exercise control of the vehicle at all times and avoid stunts that may cause injury to himself and passengers.”

When driving a vehicle, the driver must have a complete view of the road and traffic ahead of them.

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