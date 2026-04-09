Drugs worth more than R1m seized in Gqeberha

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More than a million rand worth of drugs was seized from a storage locker in Cotswold on Wednesday evening

The usually quiet suburb of Cotswold in Gqeberha saw a substantial drug bust unfold on Wednesday evening when police and private security seized narcotics worth more than R1m.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said police were flagged down by private security while conducting routine patrols in the area.

The Atlas Security members had searched a male foreigner and allegedly found drugs in his possession. The suspect had reportedly been at a storage locker in Woodpecker Street when his suspicious behaviour triggered an alarm, prompting a response from the security company.

“Upon noticing the arrival of police, the suspect dropped a black plastic bag and fled the scene by jumping over a high wall. He remains at large.”

Police searched the storage locker and the discarded bag and found a multitude of drugs including:

217g of crack cocaine;

889.5g of crystal methamphetamine (tik); and

303kg of compressed dagga.

Gantana said a red Mini Cooper was impounded, with the total value of the items amounting to about R2m.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, jumping over the boundary wall towards the freeway and in the Newton Park direction — Atlas Security

According to a statement from Atlas, their members were responding to a burglary alert when they encountered the suspect.

“Upon engagement, the suspect pleaded with the armed response officer not to enter, attempting to discourage further inspection. Trusting his instinct, the officer continued assessing the situation and requested backup,” said Atlas.

After another officer arrived, the initial officer observed the suspect attempting to conceal items in a corner, near a red vehicle parked in front of the storage unit.

“On closer inspection, the items appeared to be packets of drugs. When confronted, the suspect attempted to flee in his vehicle but officers prevented it from leaving. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, jumping over the boundary wall towards the freeway and in the Newton Park direction.”

The police gained entry to the unit by cutting the locks. SAPS forensic teams processed the scene and further follow-up investigations are expected, including engagements with neighbours.

The Herald