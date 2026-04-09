Eastern Cape toddler allegedly killed by relatives reburied after remains exhumed

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Fezeka Juwel says she is relieved to finally bury her son even though it was a painful experience.

The mother of an Eastern Cape toddler who was allegedly killed and buried in a shallow grave by relatives finally closed the sad chapter after his exhumed remains were reburied on Thursday.

The funeral service for Fezeka Juwel’s son, Iyamangalisa, took place in Gubengxa, Ngcobo.

He was two years old when he went to live with his mother’s cousin and her husband in Tloeng (formerly Mount Fletcher) after an agreement in 2024.

“I was working in the Western Cape. My son lived with them because they decided to ease the burden on my mother,” Juwel said.

“I became suspicious when they started telling me stories and eventually blocked my number after I requested to speak to him in 2025.

“At the age of three, he was supposed to be able to communicate.

“They would tell me stories and sometimes say he’s in creche until I became suspicious they might be hiding something from me.

“They also blocked my younger sister when she wanted my son to spend holidays with her.”

According to Juwel, the couple eventually revealed that her son had died after having consumed soft drinks.

However, community members were in the dark about the alleged incident.

“Finally, I found out where my son had been buried,” Juwel said.

“His remains were exhumed and reburied today [Thursday].

“We had to wait for the DNA results before the reburial.

“I was also afforded an opportunity to view his remains.

“Even though I know I won’t change things, I’m relieved I’ve finally buried him.

“It’s painful but I’m glad to finally close this chapter.

“The couple was arrested and denied bail.”

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta condemned the incident, describing it as “a betrayal that is incomprehensible and deeply heartbreaking”.

“The fact that [his] body was found buried in a shallow grave only compounds the pain felt by [his] family, friends, and the entire community,” Fanta said.

“Such acts of violence not only rob individuals of their lives but also fracture the trust and safety within our families and communities.”

Fanta extended her deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time.

“No parent should have to endure the loss of a child, especially under such horrific circumstances,” she said.

“The grief they are experiencing is profound, and our thoughts are with them as they navigate this difficult journey of healing.”

She said it was crucial to acknowledge the systemic issues that contributed to violence within families.

“We must confront the societal norms and attitudes that allow such heinous acts to occur,” Fanta said.

“As a department, we are committed to working with communities to promote awareness and prevention of gender-based violence and to ensure that support systems are in place for those affected.”

Fanta confirmed the two alleged perpetrators were behind bars.

“We must ensure that the legal process is thorough and fair, holding those responsible accountable for their actions,” she said.

“The community deserves to feel safe, and we must work collectively to restore that sense of security.

“Let us honour the memory of this young [boy] by committing ourselves to creating a society free from violence and fear.

“We must stand together to support one another and advocate for justice, ensuring that no-one else has to endure such a tragedy.”

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