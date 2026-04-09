Road closed after driver dies in truck-vehicle crash near KuGompo City

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The transport department said a truck transporting timber collided head-on with a Hyundai i20.

A motorist was killed after a collision involving a vehicle and truck on the N2 near KuGompo City on Thursday.

The N2 near Brakfontein has been completely closed.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said traffic will be diverted on to Schafli Road and rejoin the N2 in Gonubie.

“A truck transporting timber collided head-on with a Hyundai i20,” Binqose said.

“Sadly, the driver of the light motor vehicle has been declared deceased on the scene.”

The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

“Emergency services and law enforcement are in attendance, and the road will be closed for several hours to allow for the safe removal of wreckage and clearing of the scene,” Binqose said.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

“To Qonce and Gqeberha, (drivers) are advised to use the R63 via Bhisho. Turn off after Kei Cuttings near Thomson Farm from the Mthatha side (right-hand side on the N2).”

To Komga and Port Alfred, motorists will be diverted via Schafli Road and will rejoin the N2 at Gonubie.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution, adhere to traffic instructions, and plan their trips accordingly,” Binqose said.

“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Daily Dispatch