Trump threatens ‘stronger’ action if Tehran fails to comply with deal

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“All US ships, aircraft and military personnel, with additional ammunition, weaponry, will remain in place in and around Iran until such time as the real agreement reached is fully complied with,” US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform. File photo.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday its military ships and aircraft will remain around Iran and threatened the US will start “shooting” again unless Tehran fully complies with the deal reached with Washington.

“All US ships, aircraft and military personnel, with additional ammunition, weaponry, will remain in place in and around Iran until such time as the real agreement reached is fully complied with,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the ‘shootin’ starts’ — bigger and better and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” he said.

Iran had said earlier on Wednesday it would be “unreasonable” to proceed with talks to forge a permanent peace deal with the US after Israel pounded Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people.

The two sides appeared to be far apart on Iran’s nuclear programme, with Trump saying Iran had agreed to stop enriching uranium, and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammed Bager Qalibaf saying it was allowed to continue enriching uranium under the terms of the ceasefire.

“It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all the fake rhetoric to the contrary, no nuclear weapons and the Strait of Hormuz will be open and safe,” Trump added in his Truth Social post on Wednesday.

Reuters