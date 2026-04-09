Two life terms and 150 years in jail for rapist who committed a string of crimes in Zwelitsha

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A serial offender has been sentenced to 150 years for 14 crimes — including multiple counts of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking with intent to rob, and kidnapping — committed in and around Zwelitsha, Qonce.

Cebisile Sibusiso Mfopu, 42, admitted guilt on all charges.

He began terrorising the community on September 5 2016.

“He and an accomplice broke into a home where they found a mother and daughter sleeping,” the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Luxolo Tyali said.

“They ransacked the house, stole valuables and raped the 34-year-old daughter.”

On May 13 2017, Mfopu broke into another home while the occupants were asleep. He threatened them with a knife and made off with their valuables.

“He stole cellphones, clothing, a DVD player and a schoolbook,” Tyali said.

“He attempted to rape the 78-year-old complainant but left her after she said she was HIV-positive.

“He then raped the younger complainant, who was 17 at the time, before fleeing the scene.”

On November 8 2020, Mfopu and three accomplices armed with a knife and a firearm robbed a group walking home from a tavern.

They were robbed of their cellphones, footwear and other belongings.

A 15-year-old girl was abducted and repeatedly raped.

“On October 11 2020, he and two accomplices attacked a family living on the same homestead,” Tyali said.

“They forced a complainant at knifepoint to help them gain entry into the main house, restrained the victims with electric cables, ransacked the property and stole cellphones, cash, alcohol, luggage and other valuables.

“They then gang-raped a victim who was only 14 at the time [she is now 20].”

At all times, the victims were unable to identify their assailants.

“Mfopu was linked to the offences only after being arrested in an unrelated matter, when his buccal sample returned positive DNA matches, conclusively connecting him to the unsolved Zwelitsha crimes,” Tyali said.

In delivering sentence, the court found no substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate from prescribed minimum sentences, emphasising the prevalence and severity of rape in SA.

Mfopu was sentenced to two life terms for rape, 30 years for housebreaking and 120 years for robbery and additional rape charges, totalling two life sentences plus 150 years.

The court ordered that his particulars be entered into the national register for sex offenders, that he be declared unfit to possess a firearm and that he was unsuitable to work with children.

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence “reaffirming the NPA’s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of gender-based violence and violent crimes are held accountable and that justice is delivered for victims and survivors”.

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