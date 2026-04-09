Warnings against mob justice after several incidents in OR Tambo district

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Suspects arrested in connection with one of the vigilante attacks are expected to appear in court soon.

Traditional leaders and police have condemned a surge in vigilante attacks in the OR Tambo district, warning that mob justice was fuelling violence and revenge killings.

The warning follows two incidents in less than three weeks in which two people, including a 78-year-old man, were killed and homes torched.

Two others remain in hospital after they were allegedly thrown into a fire and left for dead.

In the latest incident, one man was killed and two others seriously injured when residents of Mpa village, near Qunu, allegedly attacked three men accused of stealing electricity cables on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene at about 11.30am.

“Police were informed about the alleged thieves caught by the community members, all believed to be in their 30s,” police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.

“Upon arrival, police found two men lying by the roadside, both severely injured and burnt, while a third man had already succumbed to his injuries.

“The two were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“There were no community members on site.”

OR Tambo police district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana condemned the attacks, warning that mob justice was driving further bloodshed.

“Mob justice is not justice. It undermines the rule of law and leads to further bloodshed,” Modishana said.

Qunu traditional leader Nkosikazi Nokwanele Balizulu said communities should not take the law into their own hands, even in the face of rising crime.

“You cannot fight crime with crime. We cannot allow such acts to become the norm in our society.

“We appreciate the community’s vigilance and willingness to take action, but we must do so within the boundaries of the law. Vigilante justice is not justice at all,” Balizulu said.

She confirmed that cable theft was widespread in the area, with homes and facilities repeatedly targeted.

Residents said frustration over repeated theft and a lack of arrests had pushed communities to act.

“People are tired and want to put a stop to this,” one resident said.

“They are not bloodthirsty or enjoying inflicting pain, but they want to stop the crime, and it is unfortunate that a life has been lost.”

Mpa village residents were tense and unwilling to speak publicly on Wednesday, though a meeting was being held at the home of the local sub-headman.

Tuesday’s attack follows the killing of Zondi Mbube, 78, in Tabase village outside Libode on March 20.

He was assaulted, hacked and shot dead, and his homestead was set alight, leaving more than 20 family members homeless.

Police said five suspects have since been arrested and charged with murder, arson and malicious damage to property.

They are expected to appear in the Libode Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

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