Arrest brings some relief to family of slain Kenisha, 7

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Women gather outside the East London magistrate's court as a 45-year-old suspect appears in court on charges of rape and murder relating to the killing of seven-year-old Kenisha Thompson. Picture: Randell Roskruge

The family of seven-year-old Kenisha Thompson, who was murdered in KuGompo City over the Easter weekend, say they feel some relief after a suspect accused of her killing made his first court appearance.

The 45-year-old man appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of murder, rape and kidnapping.

He was remanded until April 13 for a formal bail application.

The suspect, who can only be named once he has pleaded, was arrested on Tuesday, three days after Kenisha was last seen alive.

According to police, she had been approached by a man who repeatedly asked her about her father while she was playing with friends near a shop in Second Creek, Parkside, on Saturday.

She did not return home that night, prompting her father to report her disappearance to the police.

Police found Kenisha’s body at about 7am on Sunday after community members had mounted a search of the area.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the arrest and said it followed witness statements and postmortem findings.

“A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder, rape and kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl in Parkside.

“The child’s body was found at a dumpsite in Second Creek, Parkside ...

“She had been raped and strangled,” Gantana said.

“Following further investigation, including witness statements and a postmortem examination confirming rape and strangulation, the suspect was detained on April 7.

“The SAPS applauds the swift work of the Family Violence, Child Protection & Sexual Offences Unit and all role players.

“The investigation continues,” she said.

Outside court on Thursday, Kenisha’s grandmother and other family members were joined by community members, many holding placards calling for bail to be denied.

Kenisha’s father, Jason Martin, said the family felt some relief after the arrest but was awaiting the outcome of further investigations.

Community activist and children’s rights campaigner Petros Majola called for bail not to be granted.

“It is saddening that our children must be locked inside our homes and not given time to enjoy childhood because of those who target them.

“The constitution of the RSA is being lenient towards those who are in conflict with the law, and it also opens doors for criminals to enjoy benefits while victims are subjected to pain and suffering,” Majola said.

“If the law cannot be reviewed in relation to cases of GBV and femicide, we will continue sleeping and waking up to shocking news of women and children who get killed or subjected to crime and violence,” he said.

Kenisha’s death has also reopened old wounds for the family.

More than 20 years ago, her grandmother lost her own child, Joslyn Malgas, who disappeared as a two-year-old and was never found.

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