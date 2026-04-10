News

BCM investigates as taps run dry in Vincent

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

The Maponya Mall licensing centre will close until Friday during the water outage. Stock photo.
A burst pipe has left Vincent without water, the metro announced on Friday evening. Stock photo. (123RF)

There is no end in sight to the Buffalo City water woes, with Vincent being the latest area to be affected by an outage on Friday night.

The metro confirmed the outage via a social media post.

“Our teams are currently investigating for a burst pipe, which is affecting Vincent reservoir and Panmure reservoir,” the metro said.

“This supplies areas like the CBD, Quigney, Bunkershill, Nahoon Valley Park, Bonnie Doon, Vincent and Nahoon, as a result, parts of these areas are affected by poor pressure or no water especially the high lying areas.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

BCM writes off R27m after losing property rates battle

3

Pupils receive bicycles to make getting to school easier

4

Mbhashe municipality launches waste recycling campaign

5

Eastern Cape teen beauty steals the show in Nairobi

Related Articles