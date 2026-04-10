BCM investigates as taps run dry in Vincent

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A burst pipe has left Vincent without water, the metro announced on Friday evening. Stock photo.

There is no end in sight to the Buffalo City water woes, with Vincent being the latest area to be affected by an outage on Friday night.

The metro confirmed the outage via a social media post.

“Our teams are currently investigating for a burst pipe, which is affecting Vincent reservoir and Panmure reservoir,” the metro said.

“This supplies areas like the CBD, Quigney, Bunkershill, Nahoon Valley Park, Bonnie Doon, Vincent and Nahoon, as a result, parts of these areas are affected by poor pressure or no water especially the high lying areas.”

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