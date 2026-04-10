Big welcome planned for ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ winner

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Excitement is building in Buffalo City ahead of the homecoming of reality TV winner Liema Pantsi, from Ginsberg, who returns on Friday after claiming the R2m prize on Big Brother Mzansi Season 6.

Pantsi’s victory marks a remarkable comeback.

She first appeared on the show in Season 4, where she chose to exit early with R250,000.

This time, she stayed the course — securing 33.84% of the final vote to take the title.

Her return is expected to draw large crowds, with supporters lining the streets to welcome her home.

According to Mzansi Magic spokesperson Portia Hlongwane, celebrations will begin early on Friday when Pantsi and her team depart from Johannesburg.

They are scheduled to land at King Phalo Airport at 8.55am, where she will reunite with her family for the first time since her win.

“At the airport, Pantsi is going to meet her family, hug them and have that special moment with them,” Hlongwane said.

From there, a convoy will travel through the city — via Oxford Street, the Mdantsane Highway and Alexander Main Road — before heading to the King Club venue, where a formal media programme is scheduled.

The procession is expected to attract fans eager to catch a glimpse of the star who has become one of the season’s standout personalities.

The official programme will include a welcome, a media briefing and a symbolic moment where Pantsi is reunited with her family in front of cameras.

“We will have a handover picture moment with Liema, followed by a media Q&A session and lunch,” Hlongwane said.

After the formalities, her family will lead the rest of the weekend’s celebrations, with a more relaxed gathering planned for Saturday.

Some of her fellow Big Brother housemates are also expected to attend, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Pantsi said the homecoming was more than a celebration — it was a return to the community that had shaped her.

Describing herself as an artist and storyteller, she said creativity had always been at the centre of her identity.

“I’m someone who leads with creativity, and I express myself through everything I do, whether it’s music or content and just how I show up in the world,” she said.

Growing up, she said, she did not have a clearly defined career path but always knew she wanted to connect with people.

“I didn’t have one specific title. At some point I wanted to be a lawyer and a journalist, but I knew I was meant for something expressive that allows me to connect with people,” she said.

Entering Big Brother Mzansi was not part of a long-term plan, but came at a moment when she felt ready for change.

“I wanted to challenge myself and step into a bigger version of who I could be.

“It was about growth, exposure and taking a real chance on myself,” she said.

Pantsi admitted that winning had not always felt certain.

“Winning was not expected. I had moments where I doubted myself, but I held on to faith and kept showing up.

“The win felt meaningful and reminded me that dreams do come true.”

She said her approach in the house was simple — to remain authentic.

“I didn’t try to be someone else. I focused on being real and allowing people to connect with me naturally.

“I think people can always feel what’s genuine.”

Now, she is focused on building her brand and growing her music career.

“This is just the beginning for me. I want to build something that reflects confidence and still stays real and relatable,” she said.

“I’m very intentional about creating music that feels honest and timeless.”

Her mother, Anita Maliti, said she was overwhelmed with emotion when Pantsi was announced as the winner.

“I felt pure joy, gratitude and pride, because I know how much it meant to her and how hard she worked for it,” she said.

Watching her daughter on the show, she said, was a powerful experience.

“I saw the same child I raised — strong and respectful — and I prayed that God would guide her journey,” Maliti said.

She said the community’s response had been equally moving.

“Seeing how the whole community came together and filled the streets in celebration brought mixed emotions.

“My hope is for her to remain grounded and continue to grow, inspire others and achieve even greater things.”

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