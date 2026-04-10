‘Crime against humanity’, KSD mayor slams cable theft

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KSD Municipality's community services director Fundisile Guleni, OR Tambo District deputy police commissioner Brigadier Vukile Ntuli, KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani and municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza during a media briefing at the Mthatha Town Hall on Friday.

King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani has described electricity infrastructure vandalism and cable theft in Mthatha as a crime against humanity.

He was addressing journalists during an urgent media briefing organised by the municipality on Friday morning.

This came after several communities in Mthatha were left without electricity during Easter Weekend.

Nelani claimed it had been discovered the outages were due to deliberate vandalism to electricity infrastructure in the affected communities.

“We are fully aware of the impact this has had on households, small businesses, safety, and the general functioning of our communities,” the mayor said.

“As the leadership of the municipality, we do not take this lightly. We stand here to assure the public that decisive action is being taken.”

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