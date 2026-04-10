Devastation of foot-and-mouth disease in the spotlight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vaccination, strict biosecurity and improved traceability are the only viable way forward for SA’s livestock sector as foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) tightens its grip on farmers.

That was the consensus among industry leaders and farmers who shared their experiences at a Farmers Weekly and Hobson & Co panel discussion held during the Bathurst Agricultural Show.

The event, held from March 26 to 29, was itself affected by the outbreak.

Organisers cancelled all live displays involving cloven-hoofed animals — including cattle, pigs, goats and sheep — and instead moved the prestigious fat stock auction online, with lots displayed on screens while bidding took place in person inside the Hobson & Co auction ring.

The shift reflected the seriousness of the outbreak, which has disrupted farming operations, trade and rural livelihoods across the country.

Dairy farmer Walter Biggs painted a stark picture of conditions on affected farms, warning that the reality of the disease was far worse than many people realised.

“The realities of living with foot-and-mouth are much worse than the Facebook posts,” he said, referring to public criticism of the government’s handling of the outbreak.

“It is horrible. Exploding udders, cows milking out of their feet.

“Absolutely, it happens. You can’t believe what’s going on. It is horrifying.”

Biggs said the disease spread rapidly through his Stutterheim herd after an outbreak in January, infecting animals within days.

“It was heavy,” he said.

He told the gathering that he had been forced to shoot 147 male calves, with a further 60 likely to be culled or sent to the abattoir.

Without additional farms in Alexandria to absorb some of the pressure, he said, he would have been out of business.

Biggs said no two farms experienced the outbreak in the same way, but urged farmers to act early to prepare for the impact.

“If it hits an area like Alexandria, with 20 or 30 farmers, you can’t all go charging to the shop to get treatment then — you won’t get it,” he said.

“Start early, get your anti-inflammatories, get mastitis creams, get ready for it.”

He said while farmers had hoped for earlier access to vaccines, the focus now had to be on preparedness and rapid response.

Dual system under pressure

Agri Eastern Cape CEO Brent McNamara described the sector as operating within a “dual economy” — one regulated and able to access formal markets, and another largely informal and excluded.

While compliance came at a cost, he said, it was essential for survival.

“Get with the programme and you’re going to do business,” he said.

“If you are not part of the formal process, you’re going to eat your meat yourself, or sell it cheaply through informal channels.”

McNamara said regulatory compliance, traceability and biosecurity were no longer optional but critical to restoring trade and confidence in the sector.

“We’ve had guys this week wanting to give up and I said, ‘If you give up, we’ve lost,’” he said.

He acknowledged that organised agriculture could not always communicate openly about its efforts.

“We can’t always be open with the public about what we are doing. We can’t always say what we are busy with in public forums.”

However, he stressed that rebuilding trade remained a priority.

“That’s the role of organised agriculture,” he said.

“The role of the farmer and the agent is that when traceability is required, do it.

“When you have to fill those census forms in, nominate your vets, get your vets registered and on board — do it.”

Traceability, he explained, allowed farmers and authorities to track an animal’s movement and health history through the full value chain, from birth to consumer, helping to protect markets, ensure food safety and combat stock theft.

Section 10 and vaccination

Section 10 of the Animal Diseases Act is now being urgently implemented to enable a national vaccination programme against FMD, regulate animal movement and standardise disease control measures.

The provision also allows for closer collaboration between the state, private veterinarians and farmers.

“We have to accept that we are never going to move out of government control, but there is going to be a major shift where government allows industry to control it privately under state oversight,” McNamara said.

He said farmers would increasingly be required to work with registered veterinarians and maintain proof of vaccination and traceability.

“That’s where we are going,” he said.

‘FMD is here to stay’

Industry leaders warned that SA would have to adapt to living with the disease rather than expecting eradication.

“The question is how the country will handle it, not whether it goes away,” Angus Williamson, chair of the KwaZulu-Natal Red Meat Producers Organisation and national vice-chair, said.

Using Brazil as an example, he said the country had administered more than 210-million doses of the vaccine over 50 years to control FMD.

“This is something we are going to have to live with,” he said.

Biggs echoed the urgency of vaccination, calling for rapid nationwide rollout.

“The whole country needs to be vaccinated tomorrow morning and quickly,” he said.

He criticised the government’s response, saying delays had worsened the situation, but acknowledged that vaccines were only effective if administered before exposure.

“Animals need to be vaccinated at least a month before they are exposed,” he said.

Disease spread and risk

Veterinarian Dr Leon de Bruyn stressed the importance of collaboration among farmers, encouraging them to share information and support one another.

He said calves and dairy cattle were particularly vulnerable, while indigenous breeds such as Bos indicus were generally more resistant than European Bos taurus breeds.

“The indigenous animals are usually more resistant, while dairy animals and calves tend to get hammered,” he said.

He warned that pigs posed a significant risk because of the volume of virus they shed.

“If we get it in a piggery, we are in trouble. A pig secretes more than 1,000 times as much as a cow.”

De Bruyn said the disease spread primarily through saliva and other secretions, and highlighted the role of contaminated transport in spreading infections between areas.

“We’ve got to be so careful because animals can shed before they show symptoms,” he said.

“The trucks need to be pressure-cleaned and disinfected.

“It’s the secretions that fall from the truck and land next to the animals that are critical.”

Vaccine supply and response

As SA ramps up its response, vaccines are being imported after local production at Onderstepoort ceased due to low demand in previous years.

De Bruyn said one-million doses had arrived from Argentina and a further 1.5-million from Turkey, with vaccination already under way.

The scale of the response, however, underscores the reality that the country will have to manage FMD as a long-term threat.

For farmers already dealing with losses, uncertainty and rising costs, the focus remains on survival — and adapting to a new normal in which disease control becomes part of everyday farming.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone