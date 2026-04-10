Eastern Cape teen beauty steals the show in Nairobi

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Fourteen-year-old Kamva Manganyelwa from Colosa in Butterworth was crowned Miss Teen Africa at a pageant held at the Argyle Hotel in Nairobi on Saturday.

Teenager Kamva Manganyelwa, from Colosa, Butterworth, was recently crowned Miss Teen Africa at a pageant held at the Argyle Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 14-year-old Eastern Cape beauty stood out among contestants from 11 African countries during the two-day event on April 3 and 4.

The competition brought together participants aged between 13 and 20, making Manganyelwa’s win even more extraordinary.

Born in Colosa, Komkhulu, in the Mqanduli area near Dutywa, Manganyelwa is a Grade 10 pupil at Mida School. Despite her young age, she has already built confidence on the pageant stage, having competed in several events before.

In August last year she was crowned first runner-up at the Little Mr and Miss Africa South Africa Top Model 2025 competition.

Speaking about her latest achievement, Manganyelwa said the win came as a surprise, as there were many people from various parts of the continent in the contest.

“I did not expect to win; there were so many beautiful and confident girls from different countries. When they called my name, I was shocked but very happy.”

She described the experience in Nairobi as life-changing, saying it exposed her to different cultures and helped her grow as a person.

“I met girls from across Africa and we shared our stories, and that made me realise that we all have dreams, no matter where we come from,” she said.

Manganyelwa added that pageants had played a big role in shaping who she is today.

“They have helped me build my confidence, improve how I speak in public and to believe in myself,” she said.

“I used to be shy, but now I can stand in front of people and express myself.”

She said her exploration into pageantry started at a young age and that it had always been more than just about beauty.

“It is about discipline, self-respect and working hard, because every competition teaches you something new,” she said.

Manganyelwa said she looked up to former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as one of her role models, especially because she also hails from the Eastern Cape.

“I admire her confidence and how she represents African beauty; she showed us that we can be proud of who we are and still achieve great things,” she said.

With her new title as Miss Teen Princess Africa Queen, Manganyelwa said she was excited about what lay ahead.

She hopes to use the platform to inspire other young girls, especially those from rural areas.

“I want girls from places like where I come from to know that they can also dream big, and your background does not define your future.”

She dreams of one day seeing herself on big screens and billboards, representing brands and using her voice to make a difference.

“I see myself doing big things, not only in modelling but also helping others to see themselves in greater spaces that could potentially change their lives one day,” she said.

While Manganyelwa is focused on balancing her schoolwork with her growing responsibilities as a titleholder, she said she wanted to prove that age was no barrier when it came to chasing dreams.

Daily Dispatch