Life in jail for Eastern Cape man who shot his wife dead after an argument

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An Eastern Cape man who gunned down his wife has been sentenced to life in jail.

The Mthatha high court sentenced Thozamile Flatela, 41, for the murder of Simbongele Nono Mangcotywa ,39, on May 9 2020 in Cofimvaba.

The incident happened at about 9.30am at a local business office at Hlanjwa Complex.

“Flatela and his wife had an argument,” police spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said.

“Flatela shot and killed his wife.

“She sustained gunshot wounds to her upper body and head and died at the scene.

“Flatela surrendered to the police with the firearm he had used in the crime and was immediately arrested.”

On June 24 2025, the court found Flatela guilty of murder.

“He had been remanded in custody ever since his conviction until his sentencing on Thursday,” Mgolodela said.

“The court also declared Flatela unfit to possess a firearm.”

District commissioner Maj-Gen Rudolph Adolph welcomed the sentence, saying it would send a stern warning to would-be perpetrators.

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