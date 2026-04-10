Midwife found guilty of crimes against pregnant women

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The Pretoria High Court has found Yolande Maritz Fouche, 48, the owner and former midwife of You and Me Midwife-led Maternity Care, guilty of several crimes committed against pregnant women under her care.

The charges include the culpable homicide of nine-day-old Noah Von Kloeg, six counts of assault, fraud, the employment of unqualified personnel and five counts of assault involving a breach of legal duty.

Advocate Marika Jansen Van Vuuren, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) acting Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng, welcomed the ruling. She said the case demonstrates medical officials are not above the law and will face prosecution for negligence and criminal conduct.

The court heard between 2019 and 2020 Fouche performed the duties of a midwife, conducting pregnancy check-ups and assisting in childbirth. However, the court case revealed a pattern of dangerous medical malpractice, negligence and misrepresentation.

“During the pregnancy and birthing process of the women Fouche would overlook pregnancy complications in respect of her patients and not refer them to the appropriate specialists,” said NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

“Fouche would also tell the pregnant women she is capable of performing normal to low-risk birthing. During the birthing process, Fouche would offer the pregnant mothers water mixed with Cytotec or Oxytocin to induce and augment their labour without their knowledge.”

On April 3 2019, Fouche induced a victim’s labour. The baby was born but died nine days later due to complications Fouche had failed to address.

After the incidents, victims reported Fouche to the South African Nursing Council and criminal cases were opened at the Silverton police station. After a thorough investigation, she was arrested at her home on June 24 2024.

Despite Fouche pleading not guilty and denying all allegations, Mahanjana said the state prosecutor, advocate Jennifer Cronje, had presented evidence from the victims and medical experts.

Prof Priya Soma-Pillay and Prof Izelle Smuts of Steve Biko Academic Hospital gave detailed medical reports regarding ante-natal care, labour, delivery and neonatal emergency care which proved the state’s case beyond a reasonable doubt, Mahanjana said.

The case has been postponed to May 25 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE