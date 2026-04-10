Mom spent years trying to get accident fund payout, court hears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manfred Chinamasa is accused of stealing RAF funds from his clients.

A KuGompo City mother whose son died before receiving a Road Accident Fund payout has told the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court she spent years trying to recover the money from attorney Manfred Chinamasa, but never received a cent.

Chinamasa, a former University of Fort Hare lecturer, is on trial on charges of allegedly defrauding his RAF clients of millions of rands.

Bukiwe Nomnganga, 63, testified on Thursday that her son, Sandiso, was injured in a 2016 accident in Oxford Street and hired Chinamasa the following year to pursue a claim against the RAF.

Sandiso died at the Nkqubela TB Hospital on December 27 2018, days after being admitted.

Nomnganga, a nurse at the Empilweni Healthcare Centre, told the court her son had asked her before his death to continue pursuing the claim on his behalf.

After his funeral in January 2019, she informed Chinamasa of her son’s death and said she would continue with the matter.

She told the court that on July 11 2019, Chinamasa informed her that the RAF had paid out R425,000 in general damages and asked her to come to his office.

At the office, she was shown a letter reflecting the payout and was told Chinamasa would deduct R106,000 as his fee.

Nomnganga said she signed the document placed before her.

“I inquired that now that the money was available, how was I going to receive it?

“He said it would take six months before the money got to me,” she said.

In March 2021, she contacted Chinamasa again.

“He said he would revert after two weeks.

“In April, he called me and said he would transfer me to Malusi Attorneys because when he was conversing with my child who had called him to inquire about the money, he said they didn’t see eye-to-eye.”

Nomnganga said Chinamasa later gave a file to his wife, Dr Qanda, who worked with her, for it to be handed over to her.

She then took the file to Malusi Attorneys on April 12 2021.

At the offices, she was advised to open an FNB bank account and was introduced to a man identified as Mr Ntantala, who would handle the matter.

“Ntantala showed me the file and said the money had not been paid. He said Chinamasa would pay the money.

“Time passed by and I would go and check and I would be told he hadn’t paid.”

She said Ntantala later told her he had been “defeated” because Chinamasa kept giving excuses and still failed to deposit the funds.

Frustrated, she sought the assistance of attorney Sipho Klaas in January 2022, paying him R2,500.

Klaas, she said, contacted Chinamasa, who promised to transfer the money into Klaas’s trust account.

“He never did,” she said.

In 2024, after reading newspaper reports that Chinamasa had been arrested by the Hawks, she opened a criminal case with police.

“I did not receive a single cent from Chinamasa,” she told the court.

She also lodged a complaint with the Legal Practice Council but said she had yet to receive feedback.

During cross-examination, Chinamasa accused Nomnganga of being dishonest, arguing that parts of her testimony did not appear in the statement she had given police.

He said he had explained to her that the money could not simply be paid into her personal account and that an executor needed to be appointed through the Master of the High Court.

Nomnganga said she now recalled that he had visited her home with documents for signature, but maintained she had never been properly informed of the process.

“As you know, I’m old and it has been a long time since this happened,” she said.

“I have forgotten other things, but I recall them now that you mention them.

“I even went to the RAF in November 2021 to find out exactly how much money was paid because I suspected something shady was happening.”

Chinamasa also presented a letter he said he had sent to the Master of the High Court withdrawing as her legal representative.

Addressing him directly in court, she said: “I hear what you are saying, but it’s you who took me to Malusi.

“I was expecting that I would be assisted, not have attorneys fighting over me.”

Statements from seven RAF forensic officials were admitted into evidence.

The trial continues.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch