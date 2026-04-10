N3 reopened after protest but congestion causes traffic delays

The N3 route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been reopened to traffic after the truck obstruction near the Harrismith interchange early on Friday.
Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said: “Traffic ismoving in both directions, though there are stop-and-go instructions in some sections.
“Motorists are advised to expect delays as the backlog of traffic will take a few hours to be cleared.”
The protest by truckers ended at about 9am.
Gugu Sokhela, national interim secretary of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) organisation, said truckers had staged the blockade as part of their ongoing campaign against the employment of foreign drivers by the industry.
Free State - N3 North: BACKLOGS north of #Harrismith pic.twitter.com/ZjuOyUYXqt— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) April 10, 2026
Thania Dhoogra, chief operating officer of the N3 toll concession, urged road users to approach the area with caution.
“Please remain patient and drive with extra caution until the traffic backlog has been cleared and mobility is fully restored,” she said.
TimesLIVE
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