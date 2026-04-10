Nigeria in talks to repatriate citizens as tensions flare in KuGompo City

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The Igbo Royal Council has appointed Nolubabalo Mcinga (in orange) as a special adviser to help mediate discussions with AmaXhosa royal houses. This follows violent protests in KuGompo City against the reported coronation of a Nigerian “king”.

Nigeria is looking to repatriate those of its citizens who would like to leave SA amid rising fears of xenophobic violence linked to weeks of unrest, but cannot afford to return home, according to a notice issued by its Johannesburg consulate and confirmed by a senior diplomat.

The move follows escalating tensions in the KuGompo City CBD, where protests linked to the reported coronation of a Nigerian “king” have triggered violence, business closures and growing anxiety among foreign nationals.

In a letter dated April 5 which the Dispatch has seen, Nigeria’s consul-general in Johannesburg, Ninikanwa Olachi Okey-Uche, urged Nigerian organisation leaders to compile lists of citizens who wished to return home but could not afford travel costs.

The consulate said it was working with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria to arrange a special flight.

“This is in a bid to alleviate the hardships being faced by our nationals, as well as in demonstration of our continued resolve to work closely with our host government to tackle the issue of illegal stay in SA,” the notice reads.

A senior diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the authenticity of the notice and said the process was being co-ordinated between Pretoria and Nigeria.

“It’s an ongoing process — we will target as many who wish to return home,” the diplomat said.

Plans to offer Nigerians travel back home were confirmed by Nolubabalo Mcinga who has been brought on board by the Igbo Royal Council as a special adviser to help mediate discussions with AmaXhosa royal houses as well as Inkosi Langa Mavuso, deputy chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders. Both attended a meeting with senior Nigerian officials on Wednesday.

In KuGompo City, some Nigerian business owners said they were not aware of the offer but were weighing their options as tensions persisted.

A liquor store owner in an area near the CBD known as California, which has been at the centre of recent protests, said he would consider taking up the offer.

“My shop has been closed for over a week now and I have people who are employed there.

“We haven’t been in communication with the ambassadors and I didn’t know such an offer existed, but I’ll gladly take it. Why not,” he said.

Another Nigerian businessman who runs a panel-beating garage said he was uncertain about returning home.

“How will that help, and until when will that be open?

“I have people who are employed here and a family,” he said.

The tensions follow a series of protests in the city linked to opposition to the recognition of a Nigerian traditional leader.

Protests in the CBD last week turned violent, with one person stabbed and several vehicles torched during clashes between demonstrators and police.

Earlier this week, Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku announced plans to lead a march to the California precinct, where many of the tensions have been centred.

The proposed march drew mixed reactions, with some residents calling for stronger law enforcement intervention instead.

I can assure you that there’s no illegal foreigners on our property and there’s no selling of drugs inside. We don’t know who is selling drugs

Concerns intensified after a previous march organised by the Gompo Community Forum resulted in violent clashes, with one protester arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

On Thursday the metro confirmed it had abandoned plans for the march.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the city would instead host a multi-stakeholder imbizo at the Jan Smuts Stadium in Southernwood.

He did not give reasons for the change.

At the Belgrave Hotel, owners say they fear further unrest.

The building, owned by businessman Ayanda Gqamane, houses a mix of rental and accommodation units.

His wife, Nomfundo, said they had taken steps to distance themselves from criminal activity.

“We have two businesses here owned by foreign nationals, and both of them are documented.

“When we heard there’s a march coming here we knew we had to act.

“I can assure you that there’s no illegal foreigners on our property and there’s no selling of drugs inside. We don’t know who is selling drugs,” she said.

She said the family had invested in private security but struggled to keep up with crime in the area.

“We reported crime to law enforcement agencies many times and installed security two times until they left.

“You can’t have two securities looking over so many criminals,” she said.

Her niece, Mandisi Poni, said the business had tightened its policies after discovering drugs hidden in rooms.

“We noticed that some tenants were booking a room for more than a month.

“They would cut the mattress liner and stuff drugs inside.

“When we found this and reported it, law enforcement would take them.”

The unrest has drawn diplomatic attention.

Officials from co-operative governance, traditional leadership structures, the Igbo Royal Council and representatives of the Nigerian High Commission met in Pretoria on Wednesday in an effort to defuse tensions.

This marked the first formal attempt at bilateral dialogue on the issue.

Mcinga said efforts were underway to stabilise the situation and address misunderstandings.

“It was brought to our attention that some public statements have caused confusion due to incorrect use of Igbo language terms,” she said.

“Igwe in Igbo language means Ndabezitha or His Royal Highness, whereas ‘king’ translates to Eze, meaning Kumkani or iSilo.

“This distinction has been misunderstood, leading to misrepresentation of the event.”

She said the council had requested a public apology from Solomon Ogbonna Eziko for what it described as misrepresentation that contributed to tensions.

Further engagements are expected later in April, including talks involving the AmaRharhabe kingdom.

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