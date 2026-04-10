Social development MEC launches ‘Services on Wheels’ campaign

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Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta launched the Services on Wheels campaign on Friday.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta on Friday officially launched the Services on Wheels campaign, alongside the handover of new departmental vehicles aimed at enhancing service delivery in the region.

The event took place in Mbenge administrative area, Ward 9, within the Chris Hani District.

The Services on Wheels initiative is designed to bring essential social services directly to communities, particularly those in rural and underserved areas.

The campaign seeks to address the challenges faced by vulnerable communities who struggle to access crucial support services due to geographical and transportation barriers.

In her address, Fanta emphasised the importance of the initiative.

“Today marks a significant step towards ensuring our communities receive the social services they need,” she said.

“We recognise that many individuals, particularly in rural areas, face challenges in accessing these services.

“The ‘Services on Wheels’ campaign aims to bridge that gap.”

The newly acquired vehicles will be instrumental in taking outreach programmes, including health services, counselling and social grants, directly to residents who have difficulty reaching service centres.

The handover ceremony showcased a fleet of vehicles set to be deployed in various communities in the Eastern Cape.

Fanta highlighted that the campaign aligns with the government’s commitment to improve the quality of life for all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

“By bringing these services closer to our people, we are not only enhancing accessibility but also showing our commitment to uplifting those in need,” she said.

Local community leaders, beneficiaries and members of the public gathered to witness the launch, expressing their support and appreciation for the initiative.

Community member Thandiwe Ndlovu expressed her gratitude, saying: “This campaign will make a huge difference in our lives. Many of us struggle to reach social services, and this will help ensure that we receive the assistance we need.”

The Services on Wheels campaign is part of a broader strategy by the Eastern Cape department of social development to enhance service delivery and promote social inclusion.

The programme will not only address immediate needs but also empower communities by providing information and resources to help residents improve their quality of life.

In addition to the vehicle handover, the event featured presentations highlighting the services that will be available through the campaign, including mental health support, substance abuse counselling, and youth development programmes.

Fanta concluded her remarks by urging community members to take advantage of the services being offered and to take part in programmes.

“We are here to serve you, and we encourage you to engage with us. Your voice matters,” she said.

Sakhisizwe Local Municipality mayor Boniswa Ponoshe said: “Today is a pivotal moment for our district as we embrace the Services on Wheels campaign. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to bringing essential services directly to our communities, especially those in rural and underserved areas.

“We understand that many of our people struggle with transportation and logistical barriers. This campaign aims to eliminate those obstacles, ensuring that everyone can access the support they need.”

Ponoshe encouraged community members to engage with the services being offered.

“I urge each of you to take advantage of these resources. Whether it’s health services, counselling or social grants, we are here to serve you. Your participation is essential in making this initiative a success.”

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