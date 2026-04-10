Two new Constitutional Court judges appointed

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Nambitha Dambuza-Mayosi has been appointed a judge of the Constitutional Court. File photo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed justice Nambitha Christabel Dambuza-Mayosi and justice Katharine Mary Savage as judges of the Constitutional Court.

They will take up the positions with effect from May 1.

The appointments were made after consultation with chief justice Mandisa Maya and leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly, the presidency said.

Dambuza-Mayosi serves as a judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), a position she has held since June 2015 and which included an extended period of acting as president of the SCA. Her career spans more than three decades in legal practice, academia and the judiciary.

Savage became a judge of the Western Cape High Court in 2015 and has served as a judge of the labour appeal court since 2024.

Judge Kate Savage will join the Constitutional Court. (SCA )

Ramaphosa wished the new judges of the apex court well in their new roles.

“Judge Dambuza-Mayosi and judge Savage have for decades served the cause and practice of justice with great diligence, foresight and, most importantly, clear commitment to our constitution,” he said.

“They join the Constitutional Court in the year in which we mark 30 years since the adoption of our democratic constitution. This anniversary is a significant moment for our nation and serves as an inspiration for our Constitutional Court to sustain the entrenchment of our national values and the supreme law that underpins them.”

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