WATCH LIVE | Commemoration of late liberation struggle icon Chris Hani

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The government, through the department of sport, arts and culture in collaboration with the Mpumalanga provincial government, is hosting a commemoration of late liberation struggle icon Chris Hani in Mpumalanga on Friday.

The commemoration is taking place at Mthombomuhle (Kwaggafontein community hall) in the Thembisile Hani local municipality, under this years’ Freedom Month theme “Freedom and the Rule of Law: Thirty Years of Democratic Citizenship”.

This month marks 33 years since the assassination of Hani, one of South Africa’s most revered revolutionary leaders and a giant of the liberation struggle. Through the commemoration, government calls on the nation to pause and reflect on the life and times of a fearless combatant of the struggle for nonracialism and economic freedom.

As the country remembers his assassination on April 10 1993, a year before South Africa’s first democratic elections, the government also honours his lifelong commitment to building a nation in which all people enjoy equal rights, dignity and opportunity.

TimesLIVE