Zovuyo Mbana murder suspects’ bail hearing delayed

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Zovuyo Mbana was found dead alongside the N6 near Kwetyana village outside KuGompo City in late March.

The bail application by four accused in the dock for the murder of businesswoman Zovuyo Mbana has been delayed due to outstanding criminal profiles.

Temoso Manamela, Aviwe Jilingise, Ramodi Rethabile Gladys and school principal George Jude Plaatjies appeared in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Friday, where their bail was scheduled to be heard.

They face charges of murder, conspiracy to murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The state applied for a postponement on account of outstanding criminal profiles. Only Plaatjies opposed the application. He said he was not certain when the profiles will be available, adding a backlog at the local criminal record centre was a contributing factor.

The accused were arrested on March 30 and made their first court appearance on April 2. They will be back in the dock on April 14 for the formal bail application.

Mbana, who co-owned a salon with Ramodi, was last seen leaving Malcomess Park in Southernwood with a colleague, according to police. She was found dead alongside the N6 near Kwetyana village outside KuGompo City in late March.

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