Arrests, firearms and abalone seizures earn praise for police, army crackdown

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A series of arrests and the seizure of illegal firearms, ammunition, drugs and abalone last week in Gqeberha have earned praise from Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata for the joint efforts of police and army. Picture: THE HERALD

A series of arrests and the seizure of illegal firearms, ammunition, drugs and abalone last week in Gqeberha have earned praise from Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata for the joint efforts of police and army.

Conducted under Operation Prosper, the arrests and seizures were made in Gelvandale and Helenvale.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said a search warrant was executed at premises in Old Stanford Road, Helenvale, on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of abalone and diving equipment.

“Confiscated items included diving gear, a scale and five bags of frozen abalone.

“Later that same evening at about 7.40pm, members patrolling in Bell Road, Gelvandale, noticed a suspicious 39-year-old male walking from Grysbok Street.

“When approached, the suspect attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended.

“During the arrest, the suspect dropped a firearm.

“Members recovered a black 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off, along with a magazine containing 14 live rounds,” Gantana said.

She said a subsequent search led to the discovery of mandrax.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of drugs.

On Thursday, at about 2.50am, members arrested a 35-year-old male in Devril Road, Gelvandale.

Through the continued collaboration between SAPS and SANDF, we are making meaningful strides in restoring safety and combating crime. — Brig Nobuntu Gantana, police spokesperson

“The suspect attempted to discard a firearm over a fence when approached.

“The weapon, a .38 Special Taurus revolver with its serial number filed off and loaded with five live rounds, was recovered.

“The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly,” Gantana said.

In a separate case at around 6.50am on Thursday, members patrolling in Pienaar Street, Helenvale, arrested a suspect found in possession of five 9mm rounds of ammunition concealed in a pouch.

Later that morning, members executed a search warrant at a residence in Martin Street, Helenvale, following information about drug dealing.

“One suspect was arrested after members discovered large quantities of Schedule 5 medication, including 1,000 Stilpane tablets, 854 Adco Salterpyn tablets, and 565 Purata tablets, with an estimated street value of approximately R5,970.

“An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized,” Gantana said.

“These successes highlight the impact of integrated operations such as Operation Prosper in stabilising high-crime areas,” Ncata said.

“The removal of illegal firearms, drugs, and other illicit items from our communities remains a priority.

“Through the continued collaboration between SAPS and SANDF, we are making meaningful strides in restoring safety and combating crime,” said Ncata.

All suspects are expected to appear in the relevant magistrates’ courts soon, and police investigations are ongoing.

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