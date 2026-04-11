Firearm ‘stolen’ in North West recovered after man shot in Eastern Cape

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A 31-year-old Eastern Cape man has been arrested in connection with an unlicensed firearm. Picture:

A 31-year-old Eastern Cape man has been arrested in connection with an unlicensed firearm after a 34-year-old man was shot and wounded, allegedly with a weapon stolen in North West.

The suspect from KwaNyathi locality near Flagstaff was nabbed for possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with 10 rounds of live ammunition on Thursday.

“Police responded after receiving information about a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the area,” police spokesperson Welile Matyolo said.

“Police swiftly followed up on the information and arrested the 31-year-old suspect after recovering the firearm.”

According to preliminary investigations, the arrested suspect was not the shooter.

“It is alleged that his friend fired the shot before fleeing the scene and leaving the firearm behind,” Matyolo said.

“The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was admitted to hospital for medical treatment.

“Further investigation revealed that the recovered firearm had been reported stolen in a theft case registered in Potchefstroom in October 2022.”

Police are hunting for the alleged shooter.

The arrested suspect is due to appear in the Flagstaff magistrate’s court soon for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

OR Tambo district commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana lauded police officers involved in the arrest.

“Police should leave no stone unturned in getting the whole truth about the shooting incident and bringing all perpetrators to justice.”

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