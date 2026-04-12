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Call centre accused of ‘evil’ curbs on toilet breaks for staff

Woman tells CCMA she was embarrassed while having her period because she couldn’t get to the bathroom

Isaac Mahlangu

Isaac Mahlangu

Senior reporter

Women employees of TopBet were subjected to a vaginal inspection to determine who was responsible for leaving a small amount of menstrual blood in the women's toilet. File photo.
Up until September 15 last year, the company allowed staff a “body break” option, whereby they could push a pause button on their system when they needed to go to the bathroom. (Gallo Images/iStockphoto)

A company that operates call centres on behalf of several state agencies has been taken to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) by a former employee who accuses it of unjustly restricting bathroom breaks in a bid to increase productivity.

Former employee Npsisi Mabanya says Alteram Solutions — which runs call centres for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), Compensation Fund, Road Accident Fund and others — created “an intolerable working environment”.

She has lodged an unfair dismissal case with the CCMA, claiming she stained her clothing while menstruating as she waited for permission from a team leader to go to the toilet.

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