News

DA’s new vibe shift: from fighting back to helping out

Party admits that relentlessly slamming ANC is wrong approach when it is part of national government itself

Thabo Mokone

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

DA head of policy Mathew Cuthbert. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi (gallo)

The DA has made a “mindset shift” and conceded it can no longer make strident criticisms of ANC policy without offering practical and implementable solutions of its own.

This is according to Mathew Cuthbert, the blue party’s head of policy, who on Friday told the Sunday Times there was now a realisation in the party that it couldn’t just continue slamming the ANC, since the DA is now part of the government, under the auspices of the government of national unity (GNU).

The DA this weekend held its national congress at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, where new leaders were elected and policy resolutions adopted.

Read more.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

BCM writes off R27m after losing property rates battle

3

Pupils receive bicycles to make getting to school easier

4

Mbhashe municipality launches waste recycling campaign

5

Eastern Cape teen beauty steals the show in Nairobi

Related Articles