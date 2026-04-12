Tanker bonanza: RDP homeowner receives R95m Tshwane water payment

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Tshwane granted a staggering R95m water transport payment to an obscure company that does not appear to own tankers and is run by a sole director living in an RDP house in Soshanguve with a child who attends a no-fee school.

The jarring mismatch has ignited suspicions that the director — Eunice Nontobeko Mkhonza — may have fronted for powerful figures in the city’s lucrative water-tanker economy.

An investigation by the Sunday Times found that the City of Tshwane paid Mkhonza’s company, Nomakhuwa Trading and Projects, R95m to cart water in financial 2025, despite strong indications the company lacked the equipment, infrastructure and capacity to perform services on that scale.

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