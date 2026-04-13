Eastern Cape men convicted over dramatic bank robbery, shootout

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Dumisani Duma, of Fort Beaufort, and Makabongwe Mthongana, from Mdantsane, were convicted in the Mthatha regional court on Friday. Stock photo.

Two Eastern Cape men arrested after a high-profile bank robbery and shootout with police in 2022 have been found guilty on multiple charges.

Dumisani Duma, of Fort Beaufort, and Makabongwe Mthongana, from Mdantsane, were convicted in the Mthatha regional court on Friday on a number of charges, including attempted murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of firearms with intent to commit an offence and unlawful possession of ammunition.

A third suspect, Lungile Jamiso, also from Mdantsane, was killed in a shootout with police shortly after the robbery.

The pair will return to court for sentencing on September 28.

Their applications for bail were denied.

At the time of the crimes, both men were out on parole.

The case arose from a dramatic robbery at U-Bank in Dutywa, which the robbers struck shortly after SBV security services delivered about R600,000 in cash to the premises.

The men reportedly held a woman bank employee at gunpoint before hijacking a red VW Polo outside the bank and fleeing the scene.

The employee was released unharmed seconds before they sped off.

Witnesses said the robbery unfolded quickly and caused panic, with bystanders running for cover.

Video footage of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing scenes of chaos outside the bank.

Another video showed what appeared to be a high-speed chase, with a white Polo pursuing the hijacked vehicle.

Police launched a manhunt, and the suspects were eventually intercepted near Ngcobo.

An independent eyewitness, who knew the owner of the hijacked car, followed the fleeing vehicle and alerted police while giving chase.

The getaway vehicle later became stuck in mud.

Police said officers exchanged fire with the suspects, resulting in Jamiso being fatally shot.

Duma and Mthongana were arrested at the scene.

Police exchanged fire with the suspects, which resulted in the fatal shooting of one suspect

Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said at the time that the suspects were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and the hijacked vehicle.

Police also recovered the stolen cash.

“The assailants proceeded in the direction of Ngcobo, and police gave chase. Public order policing and Ngcobo police members were activated as backup,” Mawisa said.

“Police exchanged fire with the suspects, which resulted in the fatal shooting of one suspect.”

She confirmed that police seized two unlicensed firearms — a pistol and a revolver — loaded with ammunition, as well as the hijacked vehicle.

“A case of aggravated robbery, hijacking and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition was opened,” she said.

“A case of murder was also opened and was referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further investigation.”

The court has now convicted the two surviving suspects on all charges. They remain in custody pending sentencing.

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