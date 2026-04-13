Faku vows action against suspected drug dens and illegal businesses

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Buffalo City Metro executive mayor Princess Faku, second from left, during an imbizo at Jan Smuts Stadium in KuGompo City on Friday.

Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku has ordered a crackdown on alleged drug dens and unregulated businesses in the California area of KuGompo City, declaring that no business will be allowed to operate until the municipality verifies ownership, legal compliance and immigration status.

The move follows weeks of unrest linked to a controversial ceremony involving a self-styled Nigerian Igbo king — an episode that has since prompted a public apology.

In a video circulated on social media on Friday, the man at the centre of the ceremony said he was not a king and held no authority, stating that the event had been intended to recognise him as a community leader among Nigerian nationals.

The ceremony sparked a widespread backlash from traditional leaders and government officials, who warned that it undermined recognised structures.

Faku reiterated her stance during a march on Friday, where hundreds gathered before moving towards California, calling for action against crime, drug dens and illegal businesses.

“That time has come in our city to declare here and now that we shall not submit to criminals and drug dens, we shall not submit to gender-based violence and femicide, and we shall not submit to people who seek to undermine traditional leaders by installing bogus kings,” she said.

Tensions intensified after protests in the city centre turned violent, with one person stabbed and several vehicles torched.

A planned follow-up march was later called off, with the municipality opting instead to convene a multi-stakeholder imbizo at the Jan Smuts Stadium. That imbizo itself turned into a march.

Faku said businesses in the California area would be scrutinised before being allowed to reopen.

“We don’t want these businesses to open until we understand who owns them, what they are operating, and whether they are legal in our country,” she said.

She said the city had “no choice but to act” in defence of residents.

Hundreds of Buffalo City Metro residents gathered at the infamous 'California' area on Friday, where mayor Princess Faku ordered a crackdown on alleged drug dens and unregulated businesses. Picture: MPUMZI MSHWESHWE (MPUMZI MSHWESHWE)

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, who attended the march, alleged that he had witnessed a police officer receiving what appeared to be a bribe during an earlier protest on March 30.

“When community members allege that there are police officers who connive with criminals, it is not imagination. It is something I personally witnessed,” he said.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the allegations were being taken seriously.

“We have zero tolerance for corruption. Any officer found to be accepting bribes will face immediate internal investigation, criminal charges and dismissal,” she said.

Amid rising fears of xenophobic violence, Nigeria’s consulate in Johannesburg has moved to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of nationals who wish to leave SA but cannot afford to do so.

Nigeria’s consul-general Ninikanwa Olachi Okey-Uche last week issued a notice asking Nigerian community leaders to compile lists of citizens seeking to return home “to alleviate the hardships being faced by our nationals”.

Some Nigerian business owners in KuGompo City said they were seriously considering the offer.

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