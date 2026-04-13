Four men with KZN links arrested over Gauteng guesthouse murder

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Well-known former paramedic and health technology manager Braam Kruger was murdered at a guesthouse in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

Four suspects linked to the murder of well-known former paramedic and health technology manager Braam Kruger at a guesthouse in Brooklyn were arrested on Sunday.

A fifth suspect is being sought by police in connection with the murder, which took place on April 2.

“Preliminary investigations, supported by intelligence gathering and the analysis of available evidence, indicated that the suspects originate primarily from the KwaZulu-Natal region. It was further established that the group travelled to Durban approximately three days after the incident,” police said in a statement.

“A multidisciplinary team was subsequently mobilised and deployed to KwaZulu-Natal to pursue the suspects. While en route, updated intelligence was received indicating that the suspects were returning to Gauteng.

“Acting swiftly on this information, the team redeployed to the Protea Glen area, where a premises previously associated with the suspects was identified.” They were arrested at the residence.

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