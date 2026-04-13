Initiation practitioners warned to comply with new fee regulations

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Under the new rules, initiation school principals may charge a maximum of R3,500 for enrolment, while traditional surgeons are capped at R1,500 per initiate for circumcision.

With the winter initiation season approaching, authorities in the Eastern Cape have warned that practitioners who flout new fee regulations or operate illegally will face arrest, as the province moves to curb exploitation and prevent further deaths.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee (ECPICC) said the 2026 season would mark the first full enforcement of newly gazetted fee limits under the Customary Initiation Act, aimed at standardising costs and protecting initiates.

The committee’s provincial chair, Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima, said traditional surgeons and initiation school principals were expected to comply strictly with the regulations.

“We expect traditional surgeons to strictly adhere to the regulated fees as set out by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa. Any deviation will not be tolerated,” he said.

Under the new rules, initiation school principals may charge a maximum of R3,500 for enrolment, while traditional surgeons are capped at R1,500 per initiate for circumcision.

The regulations apply to both male and female customary initiations.

However, early reports suggest widespread non-compliance.

In KuGompo City, some initiation schools were charging between R6,000 and R10,000 for a month-long stay, while fees in the OR Tambo district ranged from R2,900 to R4,000.

Additional charges by traditional nurses, often between R1,000 and R1,500, further increase the cost.

Matanzima said the new law was designed to curb the growing commercialisation of the practice.

“This is a new law, and this season marks its introduction.

“We have always warned against the commercialisation of this sacred custom.

“Too many treat it as a cash cow, putting profit before the lives and dignity of our boys,” he said.

Authorities have identified hotspot areas, particularly in parts of OR Tambo, including Mpondoland, where illegal practices such as underage initiation persist.

Cases involving boys as young as 12 have been reported.

Matanzima said enforcement efforts had been strengthened, with the Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Task Team meeting in Bhisho to finalise preparations for the season.

“Our focus is squarely on hotspot areas—those plagued by unlawful circumcision and parents who persist in using unregistered surgeons.

“We cannot allow each season to be marked by death,” he said.

He urged communities to take collective responsibility for ensuring safe practices.

“This rite is about transitioning to manhood and good citizenship, not tragedy.

“We cannot keep discussing deaths, injuries and bogus practitioners. We want to celebrate the beauty and essence of this rite,” he said.

The Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders has also distributed pamphlets outlining safe initiation practices and the responsibilities of all involved, including parents, caregivers and initiates.

Matanzima reiterated that only two initiation seasons — winter and summer — were legally permitted, warning that anyone conducting initiations outside these periods, such as in April or September, would face arrest.

“Those who break this law must be arrested and jailed,” he said.

He welcomed recent police action against offenders, including the arrest of a man in Sterkstroom linked to an unlawful circumcision case.

In one case, a young initiate suffered severe complications after a botched procedure and ultimately lost his penis.

A traditional surgeon and nurse have since been arrested.

“No crime is too old for the law to catch up with you,” Matanzima said.

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