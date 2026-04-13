iThemba Home founder Ranjana Gigi honoured at Inspiration Awards

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The overall winner of the Inspiration Awards, Dr Ranjana Gigi, receives an award at the Christian Centre in Abbotsford on Friday.

Dr Ranjana Gigi, founder of the Swiss Board of Aid and the driving force behind iThemba Home for vulnerable children, has been named as the winner of the 11th annual Inspiration Awards.

The awards were held at the Christian Centre Abbotsford on Friday.

Held under the theme “We are all changemakers”, the event honoured four individuals for making a tangible difference in their communities through service, compassion and innovation.

Gigi, who founded the Swiss Board of Aid in 2012 at the age of 19, initially focused on providing medical equipment to under-resourced public hospitals.

Her work later expanded into specialised childcare, leading to the creation of iThemba Home near Glengariff — a facility for abused and abandoned children with complex medical needs.

“We started by supporting hospitals, but our heart has always been with children,” Gigi said.

“Over time, more and more children with special needs needed a place to go, and we realised we had to do more.”

She said the idea for iThemba Home took shape during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the first building opening in 2024.

We want to build more space so we can take in more children who need this level of care

The home now provides round-the-clock care for children who require oxygen, feeding tubes and daily medical attention.

“There are so many children who cannot stay in hospital forever but still need constant care,” she said.

“We wanted to create a place where they can be looked after properly, in a peaceful environment where they can heal.”

Gigi described winning the award as overwhelming and encouraging.

“I’m happy, but it hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” she said.

“This support will help us grow, because we are already full and there are still more children who need help.”

She said she would use the prize money to help expand the facility.

“We want to build more space so we can take in more children who need this level of care.”

Another finalist who earned recognition for her contribution was Daily Dispatch Local Hero Myrtle Fleming, 85, who has spent more than 30 years supporting parents who have lost children.

Her work began after the sudden death of her 21-year-old son in 1990.

Since then, she has supported grieving families through the Compassionate Friends organisation, offering home visits, phone support and group sessions.

Gavin Cox was recognised for empowering young men through agriculture.

Through his initiative Hope Agri, he mentors unemployed youths, helping them to build small-scale farming businesses.

The programme equips participants with both farming and business skills, enabling many to become financially independent within two years.

Professional boxer Sandra Almeida was honoured for her work through Fighting Concepts.

A two-division South African champion, Almeida offers self-defence and confidence-building training for women.

She also works with autistic pupils at College Street School, using boxing to help improve focus, co-ordination and emotional control.

Inspiration Awards director Caron de Coriolis said the event began in 2012 as a small initiative by a group of people who wanted to highlight positive stories during challenging times.

“It began as a simple gathering over breakfast, just to share good news when there was so much negativity,” she said.

“Over the years, it has grown into something much bigger, with more support from businesses and the community.”

The awards were revived and formalised in 2022 as a registered nonprofit organisation to better support community initiatives and connect changemakers with businesses.

“The idea is to give these changemakers a platform and link them with businesses that can support their work,” De Coriolis said.

“Not everyone has the resources or structure to access funding, but through this platform we can help.”

She said all the finalists benefited from sponsorship funds, while the overall winner received additional support raised through ticket sales.

“These are people who see a need and choose to act,” she said.

“They remind us that anyone can make a difference.”

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