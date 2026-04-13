Plastic treaty seems far away as global leaders lobby and wrestle

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Global post-war anxiety over the ballooning of plastic pollution ballooning on land, in the sea and skies of planet Earth was finally acknowledged by governments in 1992 when the UN adopted the Rio declaration on environment and development.

Fast forward by 34 years to March 16 to a letter penned by the UN leader tasked with forging an international “instrument” to drastically reduce global pollution.

Chile’s ambassador to the UN, Julio Cordano, summarised their progress: “At the moment, the INC [Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee] does not have a single draft text to work on…”

Cordano had been in the chair of the UN Environment Programme (Unep’s) Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) on plastic pollution for just over a month, having been elected in Geneva on February 7.

In his acceptance speech he set the tone saying: “Plastic pollution is a planetary problem that affects every country, community and individual.

“Therefore, a treaty is urgently needed to support concerted action and bring us together to address this shared responsibility.

“I am willing and determined to play a leading role in helping the committee cross the finish line.”

History is not on Cordano’s side. Global concerns over the degrading environment started getting on the boil 53 years ago in 1973.

On March 2, 2022, the UN’s Environment Assembly finally adopted the critical resolution 5/14 headlined: “End plastic pollution: towards an international legally binding instrument.”

But four years later, Cordano was chivving the global players about no progress.

On March 16, he penned a “second letter” stating: “Special consideration should be given to the fact that, at the moment, the INC does not have a single draft text to work on, as a common reference for discussing the different elements of our negotiations.

“In my view, this represents a significant limitation that we will need to address in a timely manner.”

The UN has been active in trying to raise the alarm.

Resolution 5/14 makes the point that global conventions and “instruments” seeking to “prevent plastic pollution and its related risks to human health and adverse effects on human wellbeing and the environment” began with the 1973 international convention for the prevention of pollution from ships of 1973,

The resolution then lists a 49-year stretch which had seen the adoption of at least four protocols, seven conventions, and even a “strategic approach to chemicals management” to get to resolution 5/14.

This welter of international promises, agreements, and commitments started out with the trashy behaviour of ships in 1973.

The slew of agreements that followed tried to regulate the disposal of general hazardous waste, then specifically chemicals and pesticides, and marine pollution “by dumping of wastes and other matter”.

It included the establishment of the UN Framework on Climate Change responsible for the annual COP climate conferences, now criticised for being deluged with fossil fuel industry lobbyists.

The resolution ends the list with the convention on biological diversity.

All is not lost in the struggle for a plastics treaty, according to Cordano, who in his recent letter heaps praise on “members that hold divergent positions” holding a lot of “informal discussions”.

However, in the typically diplomatic language of the UN, he “encourages” governments involved in the wrangling to “to share relevant outcomes” and to act in “a manner consistent with the inclusive nature of this process”.

And so, while global leaders crawl along through the decades to strike up that elusive plastic treaty, there is probably more inspiration to be drawn from communities who have decided to damn well pick it up themselves.

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