Police appeal to public to help hunt killers of Eastern Cape widow

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Eastern Cape police have appealed for the public’s help in tracing the killers of a widow who was gunned down at her home while preparing for the funeral of her husband.

Tabisa Mnqwazana, 45, was murdered at Ntsukazi location, Toboshana administrative area, in Butterworth, on January 27.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana on Monday confirmed that police were still hunting for the killers.

“Mnqwazana was murdered at her home while her family was in the process of preparing for her husband’s funeral,” she said.

“Three armed men reportedly entered the home, tied up family members, and took her to a separate room, where she was shot and killed.

“The perpetrators stole money and bank cards before fleeing.”

Gantana said police have been following leads since the tragic shooting incident.

“Investigations are ongoing,” she said. “However, there is no breakthrough yet.”

Police appealed to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators to contact Sgt Mangwe Zihlangu on 060-751-7955. The information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

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