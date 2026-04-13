Summerpride Foods crowned sustainability champion as pineapple growers thrive

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Richard Muir of Bathurst Conservation Committee, standing in for chair Simon Matthews, presents the prestigious Mangold Trophy to brothers Nigel Arnold and Malcolm Arnold.

Summerpride Foods has been recognised for its sustainability efforts while also celebrating a strong year for pineapple growers in the Eastern Cape, highlighting both innovation and resilience in the province’s flagship agricultural sector.

The KuGompo City-based processor, the largest in SA, was recently named Sustainability and Impact Champion of the Year, at the 2026 Smart Procurement Leaders Awards recognising leadership in environmental and social responsibility.

The company stood out among 49 nominees, including major corporates such as Standard Bank and AngloGold Ashanti.

Summerpride chief executive Ant Albers said sustainability had become a core strategic priority for the business.

“Our long-term goal is to be the most resource-efficient, environmentally responsible pineapple value chain in the world,” he said.

The company has invested heavily in improving efficiency and reducing its environmental footprint, including installing more than 8,000 metres of solar capacity at its KuGompo City factory and operating two industrial water treatment plants to recycle water across the site.

Business analyst Pierre Volschenk, who accepted the award for the company, said its efforts extended across the supply chain.

“It was a privilege to accept this award on behalf of Summerpride Foods, a company committed to operating ethically and in an environmentally responsible way across our entire value chain,” he said.

Volschenk said the award reinforced the company’s commitment to continuous improvement.

The recognition came as local farmers reported a strong season at the annual Pineapple Growers Association competition, held during the Bathurst Agricultural Show.

Farming can only continue if everyone understands what is needed to conserve farms and to hand them on to future farmers in the best condition

The event brought together growers from across the region to celebrate achievements in categories including best plant crop, best ratoon crop, highest Brix — a measure of sugar content — as well as heaviest and most unusual fruit.

Litha Zithsu dominated the competition, winning best plant crop, best ratoon crop and the heaviest pineapple categories.

Gary and Colin Fletcher took first and second place for highest Brix, while Mark Harris of Langholm Farm won the showcase category.

Lal Purdon claimed the prize for the most unusual pineapple.

Albers highlighted the growing role of emerging farmers, particularly in the Peddie area, where seven farms are expected to supply more than 6% of the region’s fruit in 2026.

“We hope to see significant expansion from emerging farmers in the Peddie area,” he said.

Pineapple Growers Association chair Greg Clayton said the quality of the fruit this year had been particularly strong.

“All in all, I thought it was done very well,” he said.

The event also recognised excellence in conservation farming.

Brothers Nigel and Malcolm Arnold of Langholm and Grandon farms, which produce more than 10,000 tonnes annually, were awarded the prestigious Mangold Trophy for the best conserved farm.

Arnold said a focus on soil protection and sustainable practices had been central to their approach.

“Farming can only continue if everyone understands what is needed to conserve farms and to hand them on to future farmers in the best condition,” he said.

Franco van der Merwe received the award for the most improved farm.

“This year all of it started to click into place,” he said.

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