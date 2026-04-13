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WATCH | Eastern Cape man dies in mysterious cliff fall

Police launch inquest into fatal fall in Ngqamakhwe

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

An inquest docket has been opened after the man's death. (Supplied)

Mystery surrounds the circumstances leading to the death of an Eastern Cape man who fell off a cliff at the weekend.

On Monday, police confirmed the tragic incident.

“At about midday on Sunday, police recovered the body of a 42-year-old man from a cliff in Jojweni location under Nqancula administrative area in Ngqamakhwe,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.

The victim allegedly fell from the cliff on Friday at about 4pm.

“However, the circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the inquest investigation,” Gantana said.

The body was recovered on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)
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