News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The Bafana Bafana star was murdered more than 11 years ago in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

From Cala’s mountains to medical milestones

3

WATCH | Geordin Hill-Lewis sets ambitious target of leading national government by 2029

4

INSIGHT | Transformation has not failed — it remains incomplete

5

OPINION | SA’s leadership crisis deepens as citizens lose faith in government

Related Articles